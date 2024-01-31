Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Funding

Nazara's Nodwin Gaming invests €8M in German gamemaker Freaks 4U Gaming

As a result of this transaction, NODWIN will get access to Freaks 4U Gaming network across the developed markets, the PC ecosystem, and the full-service capabilities.

Akanksha Sarma124 Stories
Nazara's Nodwin Gaming invests €8M in German gamemaker Freaks 4U Gaming

Wednesday January 31, 2024,

2 min Read

Nazara's subsidiary ﻿Nodwin Gaming﻿ has invested €8 million in Germany-based Freaks 4U Gaming for a 13.51% stake, said the company in a regulatory filing.

As a result of this transaction, NODWIN will look to appoint Neils Wolter to the advisory board of Freaks 4U Gaming to consult on strategy, operations, and integration, Nazara said in the filing. Wolter is currently the VP of International Licensing and Projects at ESL FaceIt Group.

Post this investment, NODWIN will get access to the Freaks 4U Gaming network across the developed markets, the PC ecosystem, and the full-service capabilities, while Freaks 4U Gaming will get access to NODWIN ’s emerging market network, facility capabilities in the mobile esports and youth culture ecosystems.

NODWIN has the option to acquire majority control in the future by swapping equity of Freaks 4U Gaming investors and founders with NODWIN shares, it said.

This is the second time Nazara has increased its stake in a company. Recently, it acquired a 10.77% stake in ﻿Kofluence﻿. NODWIN also recently completed its acquisition of Comic Con India for Rs 55 crore.

In an interview with YourStory, Nitish Mittersain, Founder and CEO, and Joint Managing Director at Nazara, said the company will look towards more emerging trends.

(The story was updated to correct a typo in the headline)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

News

Startups, enterprises prefer outsourcing over hiring full-time employees: RazorpayX Payroll

3

Ecommerce

Flipkart to introduce same-day delivery for ecommerce orders in February

4

Funding

MSME-focused NBFC UGRO Capital raises Rs 250 Cr from ADB

5

HealthTech

PharmEasy parent API Holdings FY23 loss widens 30% despite operational revenue growth

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter