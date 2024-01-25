Reliance Jio, OnePlus India partner to set up 5G Innovation Hub

Digital services player ﻿Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited﻿ and smartphone maker OnePlus have forged a partnership to launch a 5G Innovation Lab, which will serve as a hub to test and develop new technologies.

"We believe in pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and this partnership with Jio is a testament to that commitment. This partnership signifies a bold step towards the future of connectivity, where innovation knows no bounds. Together, the partnership is set to redefine the 5G landscape in the country,” said a OnePlus spokesperson.

The premium smartphone supplier stated that users can anticipate an ‘enhanced gaming and streaming experience’, along with a better usage experience of 5G technology in the next few months.

“Today, Jio True 5G covers the entire country with a robust True 5G network. 85% of the entire 5G deployment in India is made by Jio. It is time to extend the 5G experiences for our users and this partnership with OnePlus is a step in that direction”, said a Jio Spokesperson.

According to Reliance Industries' annual report, Reliance Jio secured a $2.2 billion fund support from a Swedish export credit agency last year to finance 5G rollout equipment. The company predominantly sourced telecom gear from Ericsson and Nokia.

Jio also claimed an 80% share in the total 5G base stations deployed nationwide, delivering 5G services with an average download speed of 300 MBs per second.