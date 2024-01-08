Microsoft India launches programme to skill one lakh developers in AI

Microsoft India aims to skill one lakh developers in AI

Microsoft has launched an initiative that aims to skill 100,000 developers in India in the latest AI technologies and tools. The programme offers a learning experience that helps developers acquire and demonstrate the relevant skills needed to execute critical projects using AI technologies that align with business goals and outcomes.

According to Microsoft, through programmes like AI Odyssey, it is offering opportunities for developers to build solutions for India’s growth and showcase their talent to solve real-world problems. The month-long programme is open to all AI enthusiasts in India, regardless of experience level or background.

The programme has two levels that participants need to complete by January 31, 2024. The first level of the programme educates participants on how to use Azure AI services to create and deploy AI solutions for different scenarios. This will give them access to useful resources, code samples, and guides to master practical AI skills.

The second level of the programme challenges participants to prove their AI skills by completing an online assessment with interactive lab tasks that earn them Microsoft Applied Skills credentials, a new verifiable credential that validates their ability to solve real-world problems with AI.

Kapture CX launches new solution for energy retail sector

Kapture CX, an enterprise-SaaS player in the CX space, has expanded its international operations into the US energy retail sector with the launch of its verticalised enterprise-grade customer experience automation platform, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

According to Kaputure CX, the new platform has features such as customer self-service portals, digitised interactions, AI-driven chatbots, and live agent assistance. This automated and AI-infused platform gives the agent access to all relevant information in one single tab and can also integrate with legacy systems and products to pull and push relevant data points which will empower agents to make informed decisions.

LTIMindtree forms specialised banking practice

LTIMindtree, an Indian IT services company, has announced the integration of its subsidiaries—Syncordis and Nielsen+Partner—to form a specialised Banking Transformation Practice (BTP). LTIMindtree’s BTP is positioned to deliver end-to-end consulting, digital and IT services, leveraging commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products and platforms serving banks and capital market firms.

LTIMindtree acquired Syncordis in December 2017 and Nielsen+Partner in January 2019. Through this integration, LTIMindtree aims to combine the complementary capabilities of two successful companies with a proven track record in delivering industry-leading growth.

LTIMindtree’s BTP will offer customers significantly enhanced product/platform capabilities, and a more diverse set of end-to-end, core-to-consumer oﬀerings further augmented by deeper industry partnerships and a highly skilled talent pool.