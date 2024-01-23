SK Finance raises Rs 1,328 Cr in equity round; MO Alts pick up minority stake

Non-banking financial company SK Finance Limited has completed an equity round of Rs 1,328 crore from existing investors, including Norwest Venture Partners, TPG Growth, and Baring Private Equity India.

The round also saw participation from incoming investors namely Duro Capital, Axis Alternatives, Ananta Capital, Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India), and Motilal Oswal’s private equity firm, MO Alts—which picked up a minority stake in the company for Rs 415 crore.

"This primary capital infusion will help accelerate our growth through proposed investments in brand, distribution, technology and people,” Rajendra Kumar Setia, Managing Director and CEO of SK Finance, said in a statement.

Founded by Setia in 1994, SK Finance provides used and new commercial vehicle loans, car loans, tractor loans, two-wheeler loans, and secured business loans. The lender caters to underbanked low-mid-income, self-employed individuals. It had network of around 500 branches and over 9,600 employees across 12 states and union territories as of September 2023.

“We are pleased to see the significant progress being made by SK Finance since our initial investment in 2018, with the company today emerging as a scaled player in the used vehicle and MSME lending space,." said Simit Batra, Principal, TPG Growth.

"In addition to developing a robust operational model, the company’s tech-supported business has delivered improved efficiencies. This marks our fourth investment in the company and we are excited to continue our partnership towards the next stage of growth,” Batra added.

The lending firm secured $53 million in its Series F funding round from IIFL Wealth and various new investors in December 2021. Earlier, in May the same year, it raised approximately $45.8 million, with contributions from TPG Growth, Norwest Venture Partners, and Evolvence.

“The used vehicle financing space is significantly underpenetrated, and SK Finance’s customer connect and continuing focus on granular ticket size products has led to a learning curve and scale benefits. We are enthusiastic about collaborating with SK Finance to build a financial institution dedicated to livelihood financing for entrepreneurs nationwide,” said Vinit Mehta, Managing Director and Head of BFSI at MO Alts.