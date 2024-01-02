Menu
News

Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (January 2, 2024)

YourStory presents daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Sayan Sen242 Stories
Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (January 2, 2024)

Tuesday January 02, 2024,

2 min Read

Snowman opens -25 degrees Celsius cold warehouse in Guwahati

Cold chain logistics provider, Snowman Logistics Limited, has commenced operations at a newly leased multi-temperature-controlled warehouse in Guwahati, Assam.

The facility has a total capacity of 5,152 pallets, featuring eight chambers and four loading bays, capable of handling temperatures from ambient to -25 degrees Celsius.

The warehouse will focus on storing and transporting various products, including ice cream, poultry, ready-to-eat food, dairy items, confectionery, bakery goods, seafood, fruits, vegetables, pharmaceuticals, specialized chemicals, and commodities.

"This establishment marks our initial venture into a fully leased cold storage facility, aligning with our strategic move towards becoming asset-light. With this expansion, our overall pallet capacity has soared to an impressive 1,41,000+ pallets, strategically distributed across 20 cities, thereby expanding our foothold in Northeast India." Sunil Nair, CEO, Snowman Logistics said.

snowman assam warehouse

Qure.ai secures 22 medical imaging patents in 18 months

Qure.ai, a medical imaging AI solutions provider, has secured 22 patents in the last 18 months, totaling 26 patents in seven years.

The company, active in 80+ countries and 2100+ sites, focuses on making accessible, affordable, and timely healthcare through AI technology.

Qure's patent portfolio covers image analysis, pattern recognition, workflow optimization, decision support systems, and quality assurance in AI radiology.

"We are thrilled to reach this significant milestone in our journey. Qure’s relentless commitment to innovation and excellence has made this feat possible. We also take this opportunity to recognize the unmatched dedication and ingenuity of our product, engineering, research; development teams which has allowed us to secure a substantial number of patents within a short span of time." Anushree Saha, General Counsel; Company Secretary, Qure.ai said.

(The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

