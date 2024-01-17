Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

What AI can do to accelerate science will be most interesting: Satya Nadella

Speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024, Microsoft's Chairman and CEO said artificial intelligence has been gaining a lot of scale recently with the advent of ChatGPT and many other platforms.

Press Trust of India8467 Stories
What AI can do to accelerate science will be most interesting: Satya Nadella

Wednesday January 17, 2024,

2 min Read

Artificial Intelligence (AI) may have given new tools to science, but the most interesting thing to watch out for will be what it can do to accelerate science, ﻿Microsoft﻿ chief Satya Nadella said on Tuesday.

He also dismissed concerns that AI cannot be governed or regulated.

"There is nothing that cannot be controlled or governed by humankind for better use and this is one of the easiest and simplest technologies. What is needed is that it is governed properly and I'm sure it will happen," Nadella said.

He also said that the last thing the world needs is technology creating a divide and "we need to be watchful of it".

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024, Microsoft's Chairman and CEO said AI has been gaining a lot of scale recently with the advent of ChatGPT and many other platforms.

"First time, I actually became a believer was when I saw GitHub Copilot, that actually made me a convert," he said.

"But what AI will do to science is probably the most interesting thing for me," he said, during a conversation with WEF Founder and Executive Chairman, Klaus Schwab.

Also Read
Singapore’s approach to sustainability is a noteworthy example for the rest of the world

"What can be done about energy transition, what can be done about cancer detection, what it can do with molecule behaviour. So far what we have seen is that it has brought new tools to science, but we are yet to see how it can accelerate science," Nadella said.

On the technology front, the top Microsoft executive said he is always anchoring back to three things: quantum, AI, and mixed reality or embodied AI or humanoid robots.

"Can we give birth to a new quantum revolution that I want to see," he said.

He said the world is not seeing any economic growth if adjusted for inflation, but AI can trigger economic expansion just like it happened when PCs came into picture.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

The Wisdom of Not Knowing: Feynman's Approach to Life

3

AI Gen

AI Model Emily Captivates 213K Fans and Earns $10K/Mo, Breaking the Internet!

4

News

Namma Yatri launches in Delhi, plans to onboard 50,000 drivers in 3 months

5

News

MapmyIndia records 36% revenue growth in Q3; total income exceeds Rs 100 Cr