Willing to discuss every issue: Govt ahead of Budget session

The government on Tuesday told floor leaders of various parties that it was ready to discuss every issue in the upcoming Budget session of Parliament.

Emerging from the customary all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the Budget session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi described the interaction as "very cordial" and said the government was ready to discuss every issue during the brief session.

The session will be the last one of the present Lok Sabha before parliamentary elections are announced.

Defence Minister and Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi and his deputy Arjun Ram Meghwal represented the government at the meet.

Congress' K Suresh, TMC's Sudip Bandopadhyay, DMK's T R Baalu, Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale, Samajwadi Party's S T Hasan, JD(U)'s Ram Nath Thakur and TDP's Jayadev Galla were among the leaders present at the meeting at the Parliament House complex.

It is a customary practice ahead of every session to convene a meeting as leaders of different parties highlight the issues they want to raise in Parliament, and the government offers them a glimpse into its agenda and seeks their cooperation.

It will be a short session this time, between January 31 and February 9, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table an interim budget ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The new government will present a full-fledged budget.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of both Houses.