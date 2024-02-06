Accel-backed Onsitego acquires Quess Corp's Qdigi Services for Rs 80 Cr

Accel-backed Onsitego, an after-sale service provider to consumer devices, acquired Qdigi Services, a subsidiary of Quess Corp, in a transaction valued at Rs 80 crore.

Onsitego said the acquisition will highly complement its business and also expand its market opportunity. The transaction is expected to complete in the next two to three months with Quess Corp holding a minority stake.

A competitor of Onsitego, Qdigi Services has a network across India and provides installation, repair, and maintenance services to OEMs like Samsung, Apple, One Plus, Xiaomi, etc. It has over 1,400 employees and operates more than 100 company-owned and 200-plus franchise service centres.

Quess Corp, which primarily provides staffing services, acquired Qdigi Services in 2018 for Rs 30 crore.

Speaking on the acquisition, Onsitego Founder and CEO Kunal Mahipal said, “The acquisition of Qdigi will further add to our service capabilities and market offerings. While we will expand Qdigi’s existing relationships, we are also looking to target new OEM partners and retailers to accelerate growth.”

Founded in 2010, Onsitego has raised $30.4 million in funding across three rounds with Accel being one of its key backers. It has a network of over 10,000 stores and has partnerships with retailers such as Vijay Sales, Croma, Bajaj Electronics, Girias, Big C, Lot, Great Eastern, Phonewale, Amazon, etc.

Commenting on the divestment of the business, Quess Corp CEO Guruprasad Srinivasan said, “In line with the corporate structure simplification process of business lines, we have divested our stake in Qdigi. Quess Corp helped the Qdigi team to scale and create an unparalleled pan-India customer reach and service capabilities.”