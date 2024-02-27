Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Blockchain startup Avail raises $27M in Seed round led by Founders Fund, Dragonfly

The fresh capital will be used to develop a three-phase roadmap to unify the system across the Web3 ecosystem, the company said in a blog post.

Akanksha Sarma149 Stories
Blockchain startup Avail raises $27M in Seed round led by Founders Fund, Dragonfly

Tuesday February 27, 2024,

2 min Read

Blockchain startup Avail has raised $27 million in a seed funding round led by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and global crypto venture capital firm Dragonfly.

Crypto investment firm SevenX, blockchain infrastructure provider Figment, seed-stage fund Nomad Capital, and several angel investors also participated in the round.

The fresh funds will be used to develop a three-phase roadmap to unify the system across the Web3 ecosystem, the company said in a blog post. "Avail is laying a foundation for a fundamentally integrated blockchain future where separate ecosystems can implement their own technology and scaling solutions while remaining connected via a trust-minimized and secure coordination layer," it said.

Also Read
Polygon lays off 19% of its labs team; offers 2 months severance pay

Founded by former Polygon employees Anurag Arjun and Prabal Banerjee, the startup was first set up within Polygon in 2020 and was spun off last year. The startup helps users set up blockchains without the hassle of token economics or validator sets.

Firms like Avail came to the limelight following excitement around the launch of similar projects like Celestia, which looks to solve the scalability issues that currently exist on blockchains like Ethereum and Solana.

These types of blockchains look to solve scalability issues through specific channels for speed and execution, unlike blockchains like Ethereum which can scale only at the expense of decentralisation or security.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

MIT is offering 7 free online courses to supercharge your skills in 2024.

3

AI Gen

Sam Altman's Selection: Books That Are Changing the World

4

AI Gen

Thich Quang Duc: The Burning Monk's Fight for Change

5

Inspiration

Master self-discipline with Aristotle's timeless wisdom

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter