Dinesh Karthik speaks on comebacks, commentary, and startup investments at TechSparks Mumbai

Passionate cricket fans, sports enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs erupted into resounding cheers and whoops of delight as Dinesh Karthik, affectionately known as DK, took the stage at TechSparks Mumbai.

They were eager to hear him speak, and he did not disappoint.

In a captivating conversation, DK—hailed as Indian cricket’s resilient comeback kid—shared several insights into his roller-coaster ride as a cricketer, his ardent desire to represent the nation, the hurdles he encountered in his journey, the support he received along the way, his transition into the role of a commentator, and more.

The 38-year-old cricketer still exhibits the same—if not more—passion for the sport that he had at the age of 19 when he made his debut for India. In recent years, DK has donned the role of a commentator, offering in-depth analysis of the game and engaging in occasional banter as well.

“I’m doing a lot more commentary now. So, moving around the team, understanding the game, and, most importantly, connecting with people like you all who are listening to me has become a very, very important part of my life,” said DK, who firmly believes that individuals must continue evolving as they age.

But commentary was not something he took to immediately.

Four years ago, when he got the opportunity to work for Sky Sports, DK was initially apprehensive, as he thought plunging into commentary would signal the end of his cricketing career. But he was egged on by his family to give it a shot. Also, he had always been someone who tried new things. For instance, even at a very young age, he had a personal coach, something that's not very common in cricket.

And once he picked up the microphone, DK soon found himself enjoying the stint thoroughly as it opened him up to a lot of new avenues.

Apart from commentary, DK has also taken a keen interest in investing in startups, like many of his colleagues in the cricketing fraternity.

“I have invested in a couple of startups, and this is a space that I’m very, very excited about,” he said, adding that he has invested in ventures he believes in, including those related to sports.

A tale of comebacks

DK has represented the Indian national cricket team in all three formats of the game—Test, One Day International (ODI), and Twenty20 International (T20I). His cricketing career has been marked by several comebacks, the latest one being his return to the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in 2022.

The way he has handled the curveballs that have come his way highlights his resilience, adaptability, and unwavering commitment to excel.

In his international debut for India in September 2004 against England, DK executed a crucial stumping to dismiss Michael Vaughan, the then-England captain, off the bowling of Harbhajan Singh. Vaughan was dismissed for 74 runs when England’s score was 155, as they chased a target of 205. DK's sharp wicket-keeping skills played a pivotal role in India's win in that match.

However, he encountered stiff competition for a spot in the Indian side, especially as a wicketkeeper-batsman. Nevertheless, he consistently bounced back, earning recalls through his performances in domestic cricket.

“What kept me going was definitely my hunger in wanting to play for the country. I was always, in many ways, an understudy of MS Dhoni,” DK said.

He added, “I wasn’t getting enough opportunities, but I realised that if I wanted to play this sport, I had to keep evolving in many ways to get into the team. Sometimes I used to go as an opener, sometimes I used to go as a middle-order batsman, sometimes I used to go as a finisher, whatever it took. Because I kept pushing myself in various directions, I branched out into different roles that other players found really hard.”

One of DK’s most memorable comebacks as a finisher came during the final of the Nidahas Trophy T20I tournament, in 2018 against Bangladesh. In a thrilling final, with India needing 34 runs off 12 balls, DK rose to the occasion spectacularly, playing a sensational innings, scoring 29* off just 8 balls, including a last-ball six to seal the victory for India.

Influences in his life

Like it is with many cricketers, DK too found a huge pillar of support in his father, who nudged him to take up the sport. A first-division cricketer himself, DK's father has been a significant influence in his life.

“My man is a great example of a failed cricketer. When you are a failed cricketer in the house, they will push their kids to play that sport and try and become more successful. That’s how I got into cricket. The first time I played, I wasn’t too keen,” DK remarked, adding that his father insisted that he give it a try.

DK is also indebted to his current coach, Abhishek Nayar, who has introduced him to a variety of new approaches, particularly in terms of working smart. Under Nayar, DK has been able to cleverly fine-tune what he was doing and follow a specific process to achieve success.

"Spending time with him has definitely been an eye-opener for me in the last few years,” said DK.

Failure and pressure

DK, who has experienced several ups and downs in his cricketing journey, has learnt to view failures as feedback–this perspective, he said, has been key to his growth.

Using the analogy of the diamond, which sparkles under pressure, DK emphasised the importance of being tested under pressure. "That's when you shine big for the world to see. Therefore, pressure and failure are always a part of life,” he remarked.

DK has played alongside some of the greatest Indian cricketers and the finest captains who have tackled the pressures of the game and the anticipation of more than a billion Indians in their unique way–including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

Asked to describe them in a word, DK called Dhoni "cool", Kohli "fierce", and Sharma "fun".

Upcoming IPL season

Speaking about the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), DK, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise, said a tournament becomes truly competitive when there are many strong teams.

“I promise you Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will come (at Mumbai Indians) really hard,” he said, attempting to stir excitement in the room filled with many Mumbai Indians fans.