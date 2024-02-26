This double Guinness World Record holder’s micro-scale labs promote experimental learning

Imagine a classroom where textbooks spark curiosity with questions like, ‘Why are most planes white in colour?’—prompting students to explore concepts of light, heat, and altitude. Consider tools like micro-scale labs designed to empower young minds with hands-on learning experiences.

In a world where traditional education often relies on lectures, textbooks, and rote learning, Hyderabad-based Nischal’s Smart Learning Solutions offers a different approach—immersing students in real-life scenarios and empowering them with hands-on experience.

Founded in 2010 by Nischal Narayanam, the company claims to enhance education by providing practical insights into mathematics and science through its labs and educational solutions.

“In a maths class, where my teacher was teaching 3D geometry—a concept challenging to illustrate on a blackboard—I found myself unable to visualise the geometry,” says 28-year-old Narayanam, as he recalls his time as a student.

It struck him that understanding 3D shapes like spheres was difficult for many. He adds, “Upon returning home, I searched for tools to aid visualisation but found none.”

He decided to create maths laboratories similar to science labs. After a year and a half of testing the prototype, he built his first mathematics laboratory in 2006 at the age of 11.

Around the same time, he became a Guinness World Record holder by memorising 225 random objects in a minute. At 13, he entered the record books once more by memorising 132 digits in a minute.

Also, the mathematical child prodigy received the National Child Award from the former President of India, late APJ Abdul Kalam. He is also one of India’s youngest Chartered Accountants.

Products and potential

Recently, the central government awarded Nischal’s a utility patent for the world’s first portable micro-scale labs for maths, physics, chemistry, and biology. These micro-scale labs provide a classroom laboratory experience where theoretical knowledge is linked with practical scenarios to enhance students’ understanding.

Aligned with the curricula of Indian and international boards, these micro-labs are designed to address the challenge of inadequate lab facilities in Indian schools—often hindered by space, financial, and operational constraints.

These labs—meant for students of classes 1-10—have over 5,000 components and 100 lab manuals, enabling more than 2,500 experiments. In fact, Narayanam claims that each lab costs one-fifth of traditional labs and requires 2 sq. ft of area. These portable labs cost Rs 1.5 lakh per subject.

In the maths lab, students utilise various tools like multilink cubes, geoboards, 3D shapes, etc., while the physics labs provide light kits, sound kits, electromagnetism apparatus, and DC generators.

Chemistry experiments employ calorimeters, microscale glassware, well plates, patented W tubes, etc. On the other hand, Biology labs have embedded specimens, compound and dissecting microscopes, along with necessary safety apparatus.

Nischal's physics lab. | Image credit: Nischal's

Nischal’s has partnered with 5,000 schools, of which 80% are government schools, including over 650 schools in Andhra Pradesh, 2,200 schools in Gujarat, and 60 schools in Sikkim.

Additionally, the company has engaged with 1,000 private schools nationwide, with the majority in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, covering both state and CBSE board schools.

While private schools typically adopt all four subject labs, Nischal’s customises labs for government schools, tailored to their budget and needs, to provide all four labs at a discounted rate of about Rs 2.5 lakh per school.

A few months ago, the company launched a new tech lab with around 10,000 components related to coding, 3D printing, AI prototyping, and drone tech. Priced at Rs 15 lakh per school, Narayanam says it has garnered interest from private and government schools, including a subsidised project in Gujarat for 900 schools at Rs 4 lakh each.

The Hyderabad-based edtech also provides personalised student kits in small boxes, enabling them to conduct experiments on their desks. Some international schools purchase these kits—with over 3,000 grade-specific experiments—priced at around Rs 3,500 each.

According to Narayanam, the labs and kits are curated through extensive research, and the finished product is launched after evaluation and approval by Nischal’s team of academic experts, product designers, and child psychologists, as well as with inputs from independent third-party teachers and parents.

The company also offers AR content for higher classes (6-12) in maths and science, and recently introduced VR content for classes 1-5 in maths, science, and social science. At present, 400 schools are using its AR books, with VR implementation starting in June.

The company views publishing houses like Navneet, Pearson, and S. Chand as its competitors, as they supply books to most schools in India. Edtech company STEMROBO also offers DIY kits to introduce K-12 students to AI and ML concepts in a hands-on and engaging way.

Speaking about the challenges from competition, Narayanam says, “Our task lies in persuading schools to embrace our innovative methodology. Once they become familiar with our products and grasp their merits and benefits, the transition from conventional methods to our immersive way of learning becomes a natural progression.”

Business prospects

The education firm operates in three business verticals: academic partner to schools, operating academies or after-school centres, and running its own chain of schools.

The after-school centres, serving as alternatives to traditional tuitions, offer hands-on learning experiences with labs and equipment. At present, it operates four centres in Hyderabad and one in Dubai.

“Our focus is on complementing and enhancing what is taught in schools rather than preparing students for competitive exams. Therefore, we do not fall under the purview of the statutory laws governing coaching centres,” says Narayanam when asked if the government's new rule on coaching centres prohibiting admission to children under 16 years of age would impact it.

He adds the company’s approach aims to simplify the academic journey for students who may struggle to keep pace with school curriculum or methodology.

As part of academic partnerships, Nischal’s offers teacher training programmes and conducts regular review sessions.

It has acquired a CBSE board Bengaluru school with 400 students spread across 3 acres, and a state board Kurnool school with 750 students on a 1.5 acre campus. It is also constructing a campus in Hyderabad.

Growth and expansion plans

Nischal’s generates the majority of its revenue from school academic partnerships, while the Kurnool and Bengaluru schools contribute around 20% of the total revenue.

According to Narayanam, the firm clocked a revenue of about Rs 10 crore and a profit of approximately Rs 1 crore for FY22. It reported around Rs 18 crore in revenue and Rs 1.5 crore in profit, with an EBITDA margin of 25% in FY23.

In this fiscal year (FY24), the company anticipates closing with a revenue of around Rs 50 crore and a profit of Rs 10 crore. It aims to surpass the Rs 100 crore and Rs 250 crore mark in FY25 and FY26, respectively.

Narayanam notes that the firm maintains an average EBITDA margin of 30% of the gross revenue. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) is a measure of core operational efficiency.

Narayanam attributes the profit growth to the government projects the company secured. Further, Nischal’s continues to witness a 90% renewal rate from private schools in terms of purchasing textbooks every year, as per the founder.

The bootstrapped company, with a team of over 300 employees, claims to have received interest from various investors. But has no immediate plans to raise capital.

Nischal’s future plans include establishing 50 centres in the Middle East and Europe but prioritising expansion in metro cities in India over the next three years.