Email & direct messaging: A dynamic duo to boost engagement

Dynamic duos don't just exist in fiction. You can create an iconic duo of two prime marketing channels to bring your engagement strategy to a whole new level. Wondering how?

Like Barbie and Ken, email marketing and direct messaging can be the best marketing duo ever! While email marketing can connect with audiences at scale, direct messaging acts as the fresh, personalised touch that builds deeper relationships.

But just like in any successful partnership, it's all about teamwork. This guide explores how you can strategically combine email and direct messaging to boost customer engagement, build stronger relationships and supercharge cross-channel marketing. Read along!

Understanding email marketing and DM marketing

Before we delve into the intricacies, here’s a quick rundown of email marketing and DM marketing.

Email marketing involves sending newsletters or promotional messages directly to customers' inboxes, including sales updates, newsletters, re-engagement emails, and abandoned cart summaries. The goal is to connect personally with potential customers and prompt action.

With an impressive ROI of $36 per dollar spent, email marketing offers benefits like building credibility and brand recognition alongside driving website traffic.

Often mistaken for text messaging, direct message marketing involves concise messages through social media DMs within 160 characters. It's powerful due to high click rates, timeliness, and delivery to receptive audiences, expected to grow into a $12.6 billion industry by 2025.

Pros of DM marketing

Has a click rate 3.8 times more often than emails, with 29% of recipients clicking on links, resulting in a conversion rate of nearly 14%.

Effective for reaching customers on a platform they actively use

Establishes direct contact with customers, making them feel valued

Provides an avenue for gathering valuable customer feedback through polls or direct inquiries

Ideal for time-sensitive promotions like flash sales and order updates, enhancing customer engagement

Facilitates two-way communication, fostering relationships, trust, and quick issue resolution

Pros of email marketing

Email marketing, a tried-and-true method dating back to 1978, continues as one of the top marketing channels for brands, offering several compelling benefits:

An economical way of reaching the target audience

Proven ROI

Preferred by 70% of consumers, as it allows contact when they're ready to engage

Provides the flexibility to personalise every aspect, including attachments, hyperlinks, gifs, and videos

Tailors campaigns for different audiences based on their interests, history, and preferences

Streamlines marketing efforts, allowing for automated sequences triggered by user actions

Tips to combine email marketing and direct messaging

After exploring the pros of email marketing and direct messaging channels, imagine the transformative impact these two strategies would have on your marketing approach. Ready to unlock a whole new world of marketing? Take a look.

Craft personalised messaging for impactful connections

In your marketing strategy, personalisation is not just a feature—it's a necessity. When it comes to email and SMS communications, irrelevant messages can be off-putting to customers. Personalised messaging goes beyond addressing individuals by their first name; it involves leveraging collected data to tailor content such as:

Personalised discounts based on a consumer’s past purchases

Offers aligned with their specific interests

Foster a sense of exclusivity by sending direct messages to subscribers with unique offers, discounts, or early access to promotions not available through email. Everyone loves to feel like a VIP, making this strategy a powerful incentive for customers to engage across both channels.

Strategic timing for dual-channel communication

Effectively engaging customers across two distinct channels requires meticulous timing to avoid overwhelming them. The key is to encourage interaction rather than pushing too frequently. Consider this approach for managing timing across DMs and emails with the following tips–

Cart abandonment follow-up

After a customer leaves their cart, send a direct and concise DM 30 minutes later, urging them to complete the purchase

A few days later, if no action is taken, follow up with a catchy email presenting the products or alternatives

Optimal timing considerations

According to Reach, ideal times for SMS marketing for retail stores are Saturdays (10 am to 1 pm) and Sundays (3 pm to 7 pm)

Weekdays are favoured for email campaigns, leveraging peak work hours for increased visibility

Segment your target audience

Segmentation emerges as a dynamic and continuous process in e-commerce marketing, wielding the power to align tailored messages with the right audience.

Evaluate SMS and email campaigns to understand audience receptiveness to each channel

For promotional messages, compare click-through rates, allowing you to the non-engagers

Merge customer data from various touchpoints – email subscriptions, SMS opt-ins, website visits, and social media engagements.

Integrating SMS sign-up promotion with email marketing

For businesses with a more extensive email contact list than SMS, a strategic approach involves promoting SMS sign-ups through email campaigns. This cross-promotion strategy proves highly effective, especially during key moments like holiday sales. Here's how to optimise this synergy–

Articulate ongoing value by emphasising the continuous value customers will receive through SMS engagement

Initiate an email drip campaign, introducing the brand's endeavours and the significance behind them

Provide details on the event, ways to contribute, and ticket purchase information in the subsequent emails

Enhance the drip campaign with well-timed DMs leading up to the event, creating anticipation and excitement

Send a final text on the event day expressing enthusiasm and reminding customers of the approaching event

Two-step authentication with email and SMS integration

A robust strategy to boost customer engagement and security involves the integration of email and SMS through a two-step authentication or OTP verification process. Here's how this approach adds value:

Initiates a double opt-in process where customers first opt-in to receive emails

Ensures that customers actively express interest in receiving messages

Mitigates the risk of spam, fostering a more engaged and receptive audience

Just like each musical instrument brings its unique sound, together they create a masterpiece, combining email marketing and direct messaging would foster deeper connections, fuel brand loyalty, and drive results that sing. Don't settle for a solo performance; embrace the duet and see the magic!