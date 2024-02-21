Evolving beyond 9 to 5: the future of work in Indian companies

In the not-so-distant past, my workdays unfolded in a world that felt almost familiar—the routine of daily commute, the lively hum of the office, and the occasional post-work gatherings that added a touch of camaraderie to professional life. Then, abruptly, the world as we knew it shifted. The pandemic, an unforeseen disruptor, compelled us to reconsider the norms, catapulting us into an era where the home office transformed into the nerve centre of our professional aspirations.

As we emerged from the pandemic, many corporations, championed return-to-the-office, advocating for a thrice-a-week model. Yet, amidst this resurgence of traditional structures, a multitude of companies, both large and small, are approaching the future with caution, embracing the waters of the hybrid working model (a mix of office and remote).

This isn't just an anecdotal observation. Recent studies, including one by Harvard Business School, found that the sweet spot for productivity lies in one to two days a week in the office. The data, much like the experiences of these companies, paints a vivid picture: a future where the rigidity of traditional workspaces gives way to the fluidity of hybrid models, with a forecasted rise from 42% in 2021 to an impressive 81% in 2024 (AT&T study).

Personal freedom, professional power

The inclination towards hybrid work isn't merely a passing phase; it's a revolutionary shift for employees, offering a plethora of advantages such as improved work-life balance, streamlined time management, autonomy over work hours and locations, burnout prevention, and heightened productivity.

In the tech industry, where the demand for flexible work is paramount, the emphasis on a physical office is not to be overlooked. It's a strategic move, recognising the goldmine of untapped talent residing in Tier II and III cities. Moreover, considering the significant relocation of individuals to their hometowns during the pandemic, the hybrid work model emerges as the linchpin for tech firms, strategically engaging with and harnessing this dispersed talent pool.

Beyond merely circumventing geographical challenges, the hybrid model is a departure from the outdated one-size-fits-all approach. It's not just a checkbox on a benefits list; it's a lifeline for professionals yearning for an improved work-life equilibrium. This is particularly transformative for women, liberating them from the constrictions of caregiving responsibilities and endowing them with newfound flexibility.

Challenges of proximity, creativity, communication

While there are good reasons why many companies and employees are excited about this mix of in-person and remote work, there are equally good reasons why many feel trepidation about the shift.

A recent working paper titled ‘The Power of Proximity’ looks more closely at the rhythm of our work interactions. It shines a light on how being physically close impacts on-the-job training, especially for our younger colleagues. It points out the dance of body language and the subtleties of expressions that often get lost in the virtual shuffle.

Now, as we navigate collaborative efforts, a new set of challenges comes into play in our hybrid teams. There's this notion of ‘fault lines’ that could pop up, a sort of invisible divide between those in the office and those working remotely. It's not intentional, but the extra effort to sync up with remote teammates might unintentionally leave them out of the loop on small decisions and casual office chatter.

Then comes the creativity piece. We've discovered that while Zoom brainstorms can be a thing, the scheduled and structured nature might not spark the same magic as those spontaneous in-person discussions. And it's not just about team creativity; it's also about individual creative vibes. Turns out, sitting alone for days on end might not be the golden ticket for those of us who need a constant flow of fresh ideas.

Social interactions, those random talks by the coffee machine, and even the change of scenery from home to the office might play a bigger role in sparking our creative engines.

So, here we are, in this new way of working. But how do we keep the camaraderie and learning that naturally happens when we're close, while still soaking up the perks of a more flexible setup?

Shaping tomorrow’s borderless office

Realising that the hybrid model is here to stay is just the tip of the iceberg in our evolving work landscape. Companies are seizing this moment not just to adapt but to reimagine how we do things. It's like when companies first automated processes ages ago; instead of repeating old mistakes, we're aiming to break free from them.

A key move involves leaning more on technology to help us coordinate as we navigate the twists and turns of flexible work setups. Another idea is having shared offices that serve as meet-up points for employees on the move between cities, fostering collaboration and connectivity.

In this shift, targeted training becomes a game-changer, especially for the younger crew. We need to seamlessly weave learning and skill development into the fabric of our hybrid workplace. Creating a culture of inclusivity isn't just ticking a box; it's a genuine commitment. Recognising and ironing out biases against remote workers and ensuring both in-person and remote team members feel part of the squad are the pillars of our success.

The move to hybrid work isn't just a knee-jerk reaction; it's a thoughtful and strategic evolution of how we approach our professional lives. As we shape new hybrid practices, we must pay close attention to questions of inclusion and fairness.

Research tells us that feeling unfairly treated at work can mess with productivity, lead to burnout, kill collaboration, and make people want to bail. To tackle this, let's get as many employees as possible involved in the design process. Their voices matter, and they need to know that the changes aren't just one manager's fancy ideas.

As we embark on this transformative journey, organisations need to not only embrace the perks and tackle operational hiccups but also put smart strategies in place for a smooth and successful transition into the future of work.

The author is Senior Partner – Transearch India Industrial Practice. Transearch is an executive search and leadership consulting organisation.