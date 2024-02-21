Sangeeta Sant Lal is a senior partner at Transearch’s New Delhi office. She leads the automotive practice and co-leads the firm’s industrial practice. She brings a wealth of experience to the firm, possessing over 30 years of experience working with multinational companies and a startup. In the last 13 years at Transearch, she has worked with MNCs and diversified large Indian conglomerates to support them on talent management challenges. She has advised clients across a broad range of industries including automotive, industrial, manufacturing, aerospace & defence, metals & mining, and logistics. Her earlier roles were as client partner with Korn/Ferry and vice president at Quadrangle. Prior to that, she founded a human resources consulting firm in India and subsequently moved to Dubai to set up the company’s first overseas office.