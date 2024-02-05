Sitharaman Debunks Job Loss due to AI Myths: Find Out How!

In a recent HT interview, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the public's concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs. She emphasised that while AI is a significant technological advancement, it doesn't function in isolation and requires human collaboration to be effective. This perspective suggests that AI won't automatically lead to significant job losses but will coexist with the human workforce, each complementing the other's capabilities.

Sitharaman discussed the intricate nature of the issue, stressing that the focus shouldn't just be on the number of jobs but also on their quality and relevance in an AI-integrated future. She pointed out that while investments in AI and technology may not directly lead to a large number of jobs, they can stimulate the creation of new job opportunities in related sectors or support services.

During the interview, she also commended the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, which was introduced during a challenging period of lockdowns in 2020. She highlighted the resilience and sustained growth of the Indian economy, indicating a positive trajectory compared to other economies.

When questioned about introducing more Production Linked Incentives (PLIs), Sitharaman acknowledged the mixed results of the existing programs, with some performing well and others still struggling to gain momentum. This indicates a cautious and observant approach by the government towards future economic incentives and programs.

The interview reflects a nuanced approach to understanding the complexities of AI integration into the job market, recognising the challenges and opportunities it presents. Sitharaman's insights suggest a future where technology and human talent coexist, driving economic growth and job creation in various sectors​​​​.