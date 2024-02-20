Flipkart senior executives exit

Ecommerce platform ﻿Flipkart﻿ has seen the departure of four senior level executives n, according to media reports.

The list of the departing senior executives includes Ayyappan R, CEO at ﻿Cleartrip﻿ and SVP at Flipkart, Amitesh Jha, SVP Category and Marketplace, Bharath Ram, SVP Growth and Retention and Dheeraj A, SVP Fintech and Payments.

The Economic Times was the first to report the development.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart confirmed the departure of these executives in a note to employee, reviewed by YourStory. The note said that the executives were moving out of the company to pursue separate entrepreneurial endeavors.

"Since its inception, Flipkart has always created stellar leaders who have not only scaled our business to new heights but have also moved on to create successful businesses in the ecosystem at large. Our approach to enabling wealth creation and career planning for all employees has given several individuals the opportunity to pursue the next phase of their careers, which has led to some exits among senior management," Krishnamurthy said in the note.

He added, "Amitesh, Ayyappan, Bharath and Dheeraj are part of this talented set of visionary leaders who have chosen to embark on journeys beyond Flipkart." The note said that Flipkart will continue to look for ways to partner with businesses created by these executives going ahead.

The company’s Chief People Officer, Krishna Raghavan exited Flipkart in January, 2024. In May 2023, the company saw the departure of Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head of New Businesses Shopsy, ReCommerce and Cleartrip, along with Chanakya Gupta, Vice president, Strategic partnerships and D2C brand Accelerator and Ravish Sinha, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Product and Technology.

The report said that it was the first time that the annual lay-offs had impacted senior executives. The company’s annual performance-based restructuring is expected to impact a total of 1,000 employees, roughly about 5% to 7% of the total staff.

In January, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy had announced that the company was looking at improving efficiency within the company in a townhall meeting. He added that the company was going to focus on grocery as a vertical, hotel booking under its travel platform Cleartrip and launching its UPI feature which is currently live with a closed group.

The article was updated to reflect updated headline and a statement by the company CEO.