The Department of Tourism, the Government of Maharashtra, and the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last June 2023 for the ‘Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse’ to showcase ongoing infrastructure developments and envision the transformation of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by 2025 through a digital twin project.

The project is now all set to be officially launched at the Mumbai Tech Week on Sunday, February 18, in the presence of the Hon. Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri. Devendra Fadnavis.

Led by Shri. Devendra Fadnavis as he constructs his Maharashtra@75 vision, the Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse will use cutting-edge technology to create a virtual representation of Mumbai in the metaverse, and is a first-of-its-kind initiative revolutionising urban governance and citizen engagement in the country.

This immersive experience will provide citizens with a glimpse into the future of the city, showcasing ongoing infrastructure developments and envisioning the transformation of MMR by 2025. For this, 12 infra projects have been identified.

The project also envisages providing important information to citizens on the tech, cost, environmental, and other factors, thus educating them on the efforts done to build long-term sustainable infrastructure.

It offers the citizens an opportunity to experience all of these developments through an immersive virtual representation. These infra projects will go live during the Mumbai Tech Week and will be accessible to the citizens through virtual reality (VR) devices across locations, a dedicated mobile app, and website, and the official Maharashtra tourism website.

The Mumbai Tech Week (MTW) is a not-for-profit initiative to be held between Feb 18-23, 2024, to recognise and celebrate the city's thriving tech ecosystem through various formats. Organised by the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM), MTW will see 46 tech companies join forces to host a first-of-its-kind collaboration of Mumbai’s tech community. The Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse will be unveiled at the MTW launch event on Sunday, Feb 18 at the Jio World Convention Center, BKC, Mumbai.

Harsh Jain, Co-founder & CEO, ﻿Dream11﻿ and ﻿Dream Sports﻿, said, "Mumbai Tech Week celebrates the vibrant ecosystem of tech innovation in the state that is home to a remarkable 25% of India's startups. To realise the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of a trillion-dollar digital economy, we need multiple large tech hubs across India. We have come together to create a virtuous cycle that attracts and retains top talent, fuelling investment and development of cutting-edge tech products and services."

Aakrit Vaish, Co-founder & CEO of ﻿Haptik﻿, added, "Mumbai Tech Week is turning out to be more than we ever imagined. When we first came up with the idea of TEAM as an association, I never thought we'd get so many people interested in this mission. This promises to be the most electrifying tech fest our country has ever seen."

MTW will see some of the most prominent personalities across policymakers, tech entrepreneurs, corporates, investors, and media, across its two main event days—Feb 18-19—including Smriti Irani, Hon'ble Minister of Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs, Government of India; Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India; Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Government of India; Ashish Chauhan, NSE; Mohit Joshi, ﻿Tech Mahindra﻿; Sandhya Devanathan,﻿Meta﻿ India; Puneet Chandok, ﻿Microsoft﻿ India and South Asia; Sanjay Gupta, ﻿Google﻿ India; Jay Kotak, Kotak811, and 46 Mumbai tech unicorn and soonicorn founders.