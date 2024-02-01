Menu
News

Govt pegs FY'25 disinvestment target at Rs 50,000 crore; to receive Rs 30,000 crore this fiscal

As per the Interim Budget 2024-25 document tabled in the Lok Sabha, the government is not expected to receive any money from monetisation of public assets in the current fiscal.

Press Trust of India8530 Stories
Thursday February 01, 2024,

2 min Read

The government on Thursday pegged disinvestment target for 2024-25 fiscal at Rs 50,000 crore in the interim budget for 2024-25, up from Rs 30,000 crore in the revised estimate for the current financial year.

During the current fiscal (2023-24), the revised estimates of disinvestment mop-up has been pegged at Rs 30,000 crore, lower than Rs 51,000 crore budgeted at the time of presentation of Budget last year.

As per the Interim Budget 2024-25 document tabled in the Lok Sabha, the government is not expected to receive any money from monetisation of public assets in the current fiscal.

It had planned to receive Rs 10,000 crore in the budget estimates for 2023-24.

With regard to disinvestment, so far in the current fiscal, the government has collected Rs 12,504 crore through minority stake sale in 7 CPSEs, including Coal India, NHPC, RVNL and IREDA.

By March, the government expects to mop in a total of Rs 30,000 crore from disinvestment.

The government historically has been missing the disinvestment targets set in budgets with the exception of 2018-19 and 2017-18 financial years.

The highest ever mop-up from disinvestment at Rs 1,00,056 crore was recorded in 2017-18, marginally exceeding the budget target of Rs 1 lakh crore.

In 2018-19, the government collected RS 84,972 crore from CPSE disinvestment, higher than Rs 80,000 crore pegged in the Budget for that year.

