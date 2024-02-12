Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Funding

Hyderabad Angels Fund launches Rs 150 Cr VC fund for tech, AI startups

The fund aims to invest up to Rs 5 crore each in 20 startups poised for technological and AI-driven scalability at the pre-Series A/Series A stage.

Ishan Patra288 Stories
Hyderabad Angels Fund launches Rs 150 Cr VC fund for tech, AI startups

Monday February 12, 2024,

2 min Read

Hyderabad Angels Fund (HAF) has launched its inaugural venture capital fund, classified as a Category 1 Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), with an initial investment pool of Rs 100 crore along with an optional additional greenshoe of Rs 50 crore. The fund will be tailored for tech and AI-driven startups prioritising scalability.

Category 1 AIFs invest in startups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), social sectors and economically desirable sectors.

The sector-agnostic fund aims to invest up to Rs 5 crore each in 20 startups poised for technological and AI-driven scalability at the pre-Series A/Series A stage, with a commitment to subsequent investments to support their future growth.

Also Read
Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim raises $50M, turns unicorn just 40 days after launch

The fund comprises entrepreneurs and business leaders from pharmaceutical, health sciences technology, education, sustainability, and other sectors. Its managing partners serve as primary investors.

“We are building HAF as a dynamic, collaboration-driven platform where founders not only secure financial backing but also tap into the collective wisdom of accomplished Limited Partners who themselves are successful entrepreneurs,” Sri Myneni and Kishore Ganji, Managing Partners of HAF, said in a joint statement.

HAF, the funding and founder-investor collaboration platform led by Hyderabad Angels, aims to empower founders to achieve their visions. It leverages the decade-long investment expertise of Hyderabad Angels, which has fueled the growth of numerous innovative businesses across various sectors, it said in a statement.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

From Worst Invention to Must-Have: How Crocs Flipped the Script on Footwear

3

Corporate

Zomato is now the most valuable company to emerge out of Indian startup ecosystem

4

AI Gen

From a YouTube channel to a whopping Rs.150 crore startup: Guvi, an e-learning platform

5

AI Gen

The Company That Owns the World: BlackRock & Vanguard's Hidden Global Reign