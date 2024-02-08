India poised to surpass US as largest GitHub developer community by 2027: Satya Nadella

India is projected to become the largest developer community on GitHub by 2027, surpassing the US, according to Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, who emphasised the pivotal role played by the country’s developer community in building cutting-edge products and solutions.

India stands out as the fastest-growing market on GitHub, a Microsoft-owned software collaboration and innovation platform, with a user base of 13.2 million developers. Additionally, the nation ranks second globally in terms of generative AI projects hosted on GitHub, trailing only behind the US.

Addressing 1,100 developers and technology leaders at the Microsoft AI Tour in Bengaluru on Thursday, the Microsoft chief pointed out that the products and solutions created by Indian developers are designed to tackle challenges in India and are also adaptable for deployment worldwide.

“This next generation of AI is changing how and what developers build everywhere, including in India,” Nadella said. “It’s fantastic to see how India’s developer community is applying our technology and tools to build the future for India and the world,” he added, highlighting the substantial role of Indian developers in advancing AI innovation globally.

Nadella also announced the expansion of the tech firm’s ‘Code; Without Barriers’ programme to India later this month to democratise access to tech skills across the nation. Through this initiative, it plans to offer skilling and certification opportunities to 75,000 women developers in India this year.

Earlier this week, Nadella announced that Microsoft will provide AI skilling opportunities to two million people in India by 2025 through the ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA programme.

In January, Microsoft facilitated career advancement in AI for 100,000 developers through its AI Odyssey initiative, with Phase 2 scheduled from February 8, 2024 to June 25, 2024, targeting an additional 150,000 developers across Asia.

Microsoft India is involved with a community of two million professional and student developers spanning 100 cities in India, assisting them in skill acquisition and jobs.

The software giant’s technologies are being utilised by developers from non-profit organisations, student developers, and large enterprises to accelerate their AI adoption.

At the Microsoft AI Tour in Bengaluru, Sarvam AI﻿, a generative AI startup, announced that it is working with the Windows maker to make its Indic voice large language model (LLM) available on Azure.