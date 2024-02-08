Nadella expands 'Code Without Barrier' programme to train 75,000 women developers in India

Microsoft Chief Satya Nadella announced the expansion of Microsoft's 'Code Without Barriers' programme to India, aiming to train 75,000 women developers by 2024.

The programme aims to democratise access to tech skills nationwide, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft said as he spoke about the impact Indian developers are making in accelerating AI innovation globally during his address to 1,100 developers and technology leaders at the Microsoft AI Tour here.

"One of the things that I'm very excited about is to bring one of the initiatives which we've had called Code Without Barriers, and expanding to India and really helping 75,000 women developers by 2024," Nadella said.

The programme was launched in 2021 across nine Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries to help close the gender gap in the region's fast-growing cloud, AI, and digital technology sectors.

"It provides support, training, and networking opportunities for female developers and coders, and those in other technical roles to contribute to inclusive economic growth, encourage innovation, and reflect the region's social makeup," a statement from the company said.

Speaking about Siksha Copilot, which was jointly developed by Shikshana Foundation and Microsoft Research India, Nadella said it empowers teachers.

"One of the things that I always think about is really empowering teachers because at the end of the day, if we can put tools in the hands of teachers, they have the ability, quite frankly, to inspire more students than any AI can. And so to me, having Shiksha Copilot really be that tool that allows teachers to be able to do their job more effectively," the Microsoft CEO said.

AI aims to improve learning outcomes and empower teachers to create comprehensive, age-appropriate lesson plans with personalised learning experiences.