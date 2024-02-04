Karnataka govt fixes uniform fare Uber, Ola, other app-based taxis

City taxis and those operating through app-based aggregators like ﻿Uber﻿ and ﻿Ola﻿ will now have to follow the new fare structure announced by the Karnataka Transport Department.

With this new order released by the department on Saturday, fares for app-based cab aggregators as well as city taxis would be uniform and the revised fares would be applicable across the state with immediate effect.

Before this, the fares were different for the two categories of taxis.

According to the new fare structure, cabs have been categorised into three classes based on the cost of the vehicle.

For vehicles whose purchase cost is Rs 10 lakh or below, the minimum fare has been fixed at Rs 100 for up to four km with a charge of Rs 24 for every additional km.

For those costing between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, the minimum fare is Rs 115, and per km cost Rs 28.

For those costing above 15 lakh, the minimum fare is set at Rs 130 with Rs 32 charged for each additional kilometre.

The order clearly states that no cab aggregators will be allowed to collect extra charges.

As for the waiting charge, the first five minutes are free, after which passengers would be charged Re 1 for every minute.

In addition, app-based aggregators can collect 5% GST as well as toll charges from the passengers, the new order states.

For cabs booked between 12 am and 6 am, operators can charge an extra 10%, it stated.