Log9 partners with Trinity Cleantech to build EV charging network

EV charging startup Log9 has partnered with Trinity Cleantech to set up charging stations across India. Under the name Thunder+, Trinity will deploy about 2,000 charging units across the country, the company said in a statement.

This rapid expansion tackles range anxiety head-on, boosting EV confidence and accessibility, the statement added.

The partnership will extend beyond simple hardware integration. Trinity’s Thunder Platform will be integrated with Log9’s ‘Instacharge’ platform to streamline operations and enhance user experience. As the EV landscape evolves, Log9 and Trinity pledge to jointly navigate technological advancements in connectors, protocols, and payment gateways, guaranteeing sustained compatibility in the coming years.

"Type 6/Bharat LEV DC is emerging as a standard fast-charge protocol for last mile low voltage vehicles and Log9 being a pioneer in fast-charge in India is working aggressively to make sure access to the same is available for their next gen fast charge battery customers," said Kartik Hajela, Co-founder & COO of Log9.

"This will help us to set up DC fast charging stations, which will not only give confidence to the industry, but will also make life convenient for existing e3Ws and e2Ws owners," said Raj Kumar Medimi, CEO, Trinity Cleantech.

Founded by Akshay Singhal, Bengaluru-based Log9 raised a Series B funding round in January led by Amara Raja Batteries and Petronas Ventures, supported by Sequoia, Exfinity Ventures, Incred Financial Services, and more.

E-mobility basked in a lot of investor attention in FY23, with companies raising over half a billion dollars. The year 2024 is only going to get better, say industry experts.