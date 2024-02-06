Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Nazara Technologies' Q3 FY24 net profit rose 47%; posts highest-ever quarterly revenue

Nazara Technologies has also completed its FY24 fundraising goal, securing Rs 760 crore through a preferential placement to marquee investors.

Sayan Sen284 Stories
Nazara Technologies' Q3 FY24 net profit rose 47%; posts highest-ever quarterly revenue

Tuesday February 06, 2024,

2 min Read

Mobile games and e-sports publisher Nazara Technologies' net profit rose 47% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 29.5 crore in Q3 FY24. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 20.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Also, Nazara reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue from operations at Rs 320.4 crore in Q3 FY24, up 2% compared to Rs 314.8 crore in Q3 FY23, the company said in a filing.

In the first nine months of FY24, the Mumbai-based company made Rs 872.1 crore in revenue, where more than half of the income was generated from e-sports and 36% from gaming.

“We saw healthy growth in Animal Jam and Sportskeeda resulting in our EBITDA increase by 24% year-on-year and our EBITDA margin increasing from 9.7% in Q3 FY23 to 11.8% in Q3 FY24, with our e-sports segment witnessing a remarkable 79% EBITDA growth," Nitish Mittersain, Founder, CEO, and Joint MD of Nazara Technologies, said.

In August 2022, it acquired WildWorks, the company behind Animal Jam, in an all-cash transaction. Similarly, in 2019, it had acquired a 67% stake in Sportskeeda.

"Our approach of acquiring global gaming IPs and leveraging focused user acquisition alongside data-driven product innovation is beginning to pay off, as demonstrated by Animal Jam's performance in Q3," Nitish added.

Recently, Nazara also acquired Comic Con India, a country-wide gaming and entertainment convention, in a Rs 55 crore deal.

The firm has also completed its FY24 fundraising goal, securing Rs 760 crore through a preferential placement to marquee investors, it said in a statement.

The mobile gaming company and sports media platform was founded in 1999 by Mittersain and operates through various segments, including gaming, e-sports, adtech, and gamified early learning.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

The Company That Owns the World: BlackRock & Vanguard's Hidden Global Reign

3

AI Gen

Nostradamus 2024: Shocking Predictions Unveiled!

4

AI Gen

NASA's Study on children: How Traditional Schooling Reduces Creative Spark

5

Quick Bytes

Acceptance and knowledge, steps to solve your problems