Neodocs secures $2M seed funding from Omidyar, Y-Combinator

Smartphone-based diagnostics startup Neodocs has secured Rs 16.6 crore ($2 million) in a seed funding round led by Omidyar Network India alongside Y-Combinator, 9Unicorns, Gemba Capital, Titan Capital, Kunal Shah and others.

Neodocs offers kits for kidney and UTI tests, detecting early signs of kidney disease and urinary tract infections quickly using any smartphone.

The investment will facilitate Neodocs' expansion into international markets, including Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and the Americas. The startup also plans to introduce instant finger-prick blood tests, enabling users to receive results directly on their phones by capturing a picture.

“Healthcare today remains reactive and episodic. Affordable and real-time diagnostics will be critical to accelerate the transition to preventive proactive care. We believe Neodocs’ pioneering solution can significantly expand access across income segments and geographies, enrich patient health records and reduce cost of care to improve health outcomes,” Aditya Misra, Director, Omidyar Network India said.

Founded by Nikunj Malpani, Anurag Meena and Pratik Lodha, the company has already sold 200,000 urine-based tests for Kidney and UTI care kits and has been adopted by more than 4,000 doctors across India.

Additionally, Neodocs collaborates with major pharmaceutical firms such as Cipla, Eris, Sun Pharma, AstraZeneca, Bayer, and RPG Life Sciences. It also partners with the Government of Maharashtra (specifically in Nashik) and the Government of Rajasthan (particularly in Ladnu) to digitise testing services in remote regions.