Application orchestration platform Orkes has secured $20 million in its latest funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from Battery Ventures and Vertex Ventures US.

"Orkes will use the funding to build out its offerings such as its new AI orchestration platform that makes it easy for businesses to weave complex generative AI-powered workflows into existing and new applications, and continue to grow the Conductor open-source platform and community," the company said in a statement.

Nexus Managing Director Abhishek Sharma, who led the investment, will join the board at Orkes.

The California-based company provides an enterprise-grade, cloud-hosted version of the open-source microservice orchestration software called Conductor.

Businesses across industries, including banking and insurance, entertainment and media, and healthcare, use Orkes Conductor due to its tailored offerings for sensitive use cases, deployment and configuration flexibility, and enterprise-grade security posture. Companies such as Atlassian, Tesla and Oracle, along with government entities, including the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice, use Orkes’ open-source Conductor project.

"Revenue has tripled in the past year, with even faster logo growth; our average deal size is in the six figures. Our customers are investing heavily in Orkes across AWS, GCP and Azure deployments as we enable them to have their data and compute residing on their cloud footprint or fully hosted by Orkes on the cloud of their choice," Jeu George, CEO and Co-founder of Orkes, said.

The founders of Orkes, Viren Baraiya, Boney Sekh, and Jeu George, collaborated in 2021 while working at Netflix to create the Conductor open-source project, which served as the foundation for Orkes' current offerings. In 2021, they teamed up with Dilip Lukose, former product leader at Microsoft and Amazon, to found Orkes as an enterprise-grade managed service for engineering teams looking to build their applications on Conductor.