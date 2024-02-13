Menu
News

Physics Wallah founder waives off fee worth Rs 17 Cr for 51,000 students

The fee waiver was given to underprivileged students for various courses spanning NEET, JEE, commerce, arts, and standard 9-12 coaching, under the company's Right to Education programme.

Press Trust of India8563 Stories
Physics Wallah founder waives off fee worth Rs 17 Cr for 51,000 students

Tuesday February 13, 2024,

1 min Read

Edtech major ﻿Physics Wallah﻿'s founder Alakh Pandey has waived off fees for 51,000 underprivileged students for the 2023-24 academic year.

The fee waiver was given for various courses spanning NEET, JEE, commerce, arts, and standard 9-12 coaching, under the company's Right to Education programme, the company said in a statement.

"Physics Wallah's founder and CEO Alakh Pandey has given a full fee waiver on some of its paid batches to 51,000 students for the academic session 2023-2024 to support those from economically weaker sections of society," it said.

The total cost amounting to the contribution through waiver of fees is over Rs 17 crore, the statement said.

"We aim to encourage them and provide hope that we stand by them (the students), and financial constraints won't hinder their Right to Education," Pandey said.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

