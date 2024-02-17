Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

FinTech

Policybazaar ventures into reinsurance with upgraded IRDAI licence

The upgraded licence of 'composite insurance broker' will enable Policybazaar to enter the reinsurance market, a fast-growing business in India.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian264 Stories
Policybazaar ventures into reinsurance with upgraded IRDAI licence

Saturday February 17, 2024,

2 min Read

Online insurance marketplace Policybazaar has been granted the upgraded licence of 'composite insurance broker', by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), enabling it to enter the reinsurance business.

The approval was granted to Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of PB Fintech.

The upgradation from 'direct insurance broker' is said to enable ﻿PolicyBazaar﻿ to deepen its stronghold on insurance products in the country with the help of technology, process control, and data analytics in the reinsurance capacity, the company said in a filing with the stock exchanges on late Friday evening.

Reinsurance is an insurance policy bought from another insurance company to insulate itself from a major risk. It is a fast-growing market in India with the government making strides in making the country a global reinsurance hub.

Also Read
PolicyBazaar shares fall as much as 3% after Temasek exit

In August last year, IRDAI made amendments in the reinsurance regulations to enable a more favourable business environment and encourage the entry of a larger number of reinsurers. This included a reduction in the minimum capital requirements for foreign reinsurance branches to Rs 50 crore from Rs 100 crore in a bid to simplify reinsurance processes.

PB Fintech ended the third quarter of FY24 with a net profit of Rs 38 crore, against a loss of Rs 87.3 crore in the year-ago period, fuelled by an increase in revenue from its core marketplace businesses—Policybazaar and Paisabazaar.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Ashneer Grover's Take on Modern Workplaces: A Call for Change

3

Interview

WeWork Labs aims to catalyse 60,000 DPIIT-registered startups in the coming years

4

AI Gen

First Japan, Now UK has fallen into recession, is India next?

5

AI Gen

Betting on the Next Big Thing: Why Doug Leone Sees a 20-Year Goldmine in AI