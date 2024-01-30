Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Policybazaar parent PB Fintech turns profitable in Q3 with Rs 37 Cr PAT

Its operating revenue increased to Rs 870 crore between October and December 2023, up 42.6% from Rs 610 crore in Q3 FY23, according to the consolidated financial statements filed by the company.

Sayan Sen270 Stories
Policybazaar parent PB Fintech turns profitable in Q3 with Rs 37 Cr PAT

Tuesday January 30, 2024,

2 min Read

PB Fintech, the parent company of the insurance platform Policybazaar, reported its first-ever quarterly after-tax profit of Rs 37 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2024, from a Rs 87 crore loss in the corresponding period last year.

"Revenue of our core online marketplaces, Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, grew 39% to Rs 593 crore, while improving their adjusted EBITDA by Rs 50 crore YoY for Q3 FY24. Our Adjusted EBITDA for the last six quarters has improved by Rs 50 crore each quarter, in line with our annual guidance of incremental ~Rs 200 crore adjusted EBITDA," the company said in a statement.

PB Fintech's operating revenue rose 42.6% to Rs 870 crore between October and December 2023, up from Rs 610 crore in Q3 FY23, according to the consolidated financial statements filed by the company.

The company witnessed a 20% year-over-year increase in expenses, with total expenses for Q3 FY24 reaching Rs 925 crore compared to Rs 766 crore in the year-ago period.

Employee benefit expenses remained the largest share in expenses, growing by 11.5% to Rs 397 crore in Q3 FY24. In contrast, advertising and promotional expenses experienced a significant decline to Rs 214 crore in Q3 FY24, down 28.1% from Rs 298 crore in the year-ago period.

Notably, other expenses saw an almost 6X year-over-year spike, rising from Rs 61 crore in Q3 FY23 to Rs 256 crore in Q3 FY24.

Incorporated in 2008, PB Fintech, also known as PolicyBazaar, is a company that operates an online platform for insurance and lending products in India and internationally. It provides access to insurance, lending products, and support services through its online financial services platform.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

AI Model Emily Captivates 213K Fans and Earns $10K/Mo, Breaking the Internet!

3

AI Gen

NASA's Study on children: How Traditional Schooling Reduces Creative Spark

4

FoodTech

Swiggy's FY23 operational revenue rises 44%; loss widens to Rs 4,179 Cr

5

AI Gen

Win $10K in Siggi's Digital Detox Challenge: Ditch Your Phone for a Month

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter