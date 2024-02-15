Rewards-focused browser Veera raises $6M in seed round

Rewards-focused internet browser Veera has raised $6 million in seed funding led by Ayon Capital, 6th Man Ventures, Folius Ventures, The Operating Group, and iSeed Ventures. Accomplice and Cypher Capital also participated in the round.

The fresh capital will be used to expand its engineering team, improve infrastructure, and invest in market initiatives, Veera's CEO Arjun Ghose said in a statement.

Soon after its launch last September 2023, the company crossed over 100,000 users on its platform. It also recently had an engagement-driven rewards programme, designed to acknowledge and incentivise user loyalty and engagement on the platform using gamification.

Ghose cofounded the company with Zebpay CEO Rahul Pagidipati. "The overwhelming response from users following the introduction of our rewards programme and the launch of our super-fast browser has reinforced the need for a product like Veera in India," said Ghosh.

Disclaimer: This story was updated to correct a factual error.