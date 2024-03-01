Shark, sparks, and stories: Day 2 at TechSparks Mumbai promises a blockbuster show

At the core of TechSparks lies an exceptional amalgamation of trailblazers, innovators, disruptors, and experts from the Indian startup, corporate, government, and investor communities.

In line with that, the opening day of the second edition of TechSparks Mumbai facilitated conversations to realise the vision of The Great Indian Techade, which will define the years ahead for India.

One day two, expect to dive deep into the hottest topics shaping our startup ecosystem. TechSparks Mumbai turns to fintech, banking, media and entertainment, cleantech, and the online gaming sector, among others, to get the conversations rolling with a marquee speaker lineup.

The grand finale of YourStory’s flagship event will see the formidable Anupam Mittal, Shark Tank India judge, and Founder and CEO of People Group (Shaadi.com), in a candid conversation.

We will also dive into an insightful conversation to envision India in 2030 with Kaustubh Dhavse (Officer on Special Duty to the Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra), along with Ashwin Damera (Co-founder and Executive Director, Eruditus), and Mayank Kumar (Co-founder and MD, upGrad).

But before that, get ready to kickstart the day with YourStory Pitch Fest Mumbai 2024, which will spotlight and empower emerging players—the undiscovered gems of the startup ecosystem—allowing them to showcase their offerings to potential mentors and investors.

We have a lot in store for fintech players and finance enthusiasts. Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO at NPCI, will share insights on how India is pivotal in building a unified fintech future for the world. In a fireside chat, Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO at Perfios, will chart the course of fintech innovation in the country.

Take the conversation a step further with a panel discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) in fintech with Vivek Gupta (CTO, CoinDCX), Tanya Naik (Head-Online and Omnichannel Business, PineLabs), and Sabyasachi Senapati (Whole Time Director, Trillion Loans–a BharatPe Group company).

Finally, we will see content creator and finance influencer Sharan Hegde share his insights on achieving financial freedom.

Get ready to learn the secrets of financial success from entrepreneur, author, and content creator Ankur Warikoo, who will take the stage to unveil impactful insights from his latest book—Make Epic Money.

Then, in a fireside chat, listen to Mohit Bedia, Co-founder of credit card management platform Kiwi—one of the first fintech startups to launch credit cards with UPI—share his journey of contributing to India’s card phenomena.

Besides these, we also have a masterclass with Ujjwal Jain (CEO, SharedorMarket), Ashish Singhal (Co-founder and Group CEO, PeepalCo), and Vaibhav Porwal (Co-founder, Dezerv) on the advanced strategies for wealth creation.

Modern problems require modern solutions. Take a break from the serious business as Sahil Gupta, Co-founder of MyMuse, discusses operating in the sextech market.

One cannot be in the ‘City of Dreams’ and not talk about the entertainment industry and showbiz. In an engrossing chat, hear Divya Prakash Dubey—author of seven bestselling books and dialogue writer for Mani Ratnam’s period drama PS-I and PS–I—spill the secrets of storytelling.

Not just that, we also have India’s top content creators and entrepreneurs, including couple and entrepreneur-duo Abhiraj Rajadhyaksha and Niyati Mavinkurve of Abhi and Niyu-fame, sharing insights from creators’ playbooks for online success.

The future of entrepreneurship includes sustainability at its core. Swapna Gupta, Partner at Avaana Capital, and Rehan Yar Khan, Managing Partner at Orios Ventures Partners, will discuss cleantech and its role in driving India’s green energy mission.

Moreover, note-worthy investors—Ankur Bansal (Co-founder and Director, Blacksoil Capital), Ankit Agarwal (Managing Partner, Alteria Capital), and Pranav Parikh (Managing Partner, Private Equity and Venture Debt at Nuvama Asset Management)—break down what it takes to unlock venture debt for Indian startups.

In the second half, entrepreneurs get ready to take notes as YourStory brings to you an entire track dedicated to understanding the nuances of scaling one’s startup. Across panel discussions, fireside chats, and keynotes, we will discuss the latest developments in product innovation, raising capital in turbulent times, future-proofing data strategy, and accelerating India’s emerging tech future.

For more information on TechSparks 2024, Mumbai edition, click here.

