Founders, scalers, enablers: meet the innovators exhibiting at TechSparks Mumbai 2024!

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 750 posts, we featured an art festival, a cartoon gallery, a world music festival, a telecom expo, a millets fair, a climate change expo, a wildlife conference, a startup festival, a jazz festival, and Diwali rangoli.

TechSparks is India’s most beloved startup conference and exhibition, organised for over a decade by YourStory. In this photo showcase, we feature teams from many of the startups and ecosystem enablers exhibiting at TechSparks Mumbai 2024 (see last year’s photo essay here).

The exhibitor lineup this year includes Perfios, Neokred, True Elements, Builder.ai, Castler, Azure Society of Excellence, Nilon’s, Iksha Labs, Clinikally, Couchbase, iStart, KrispCall, Fitpass, NeoSoft, Google Cloud, Aretto, AIsensy, CloudFlare, Akamai, Jain Roots, Fi, and NextLevel.

The star-studded speaker lineup features Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico; Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder, Upgrad; Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder, Unacademy; Ankur Warikoo, Founder, WebVeda; Harsh Jain, Co-founder, Dream Sports; Sabyasachi Goswamy, CEO, Perfios; and Sagar Daryani, Co-founder, Wow! Momo Foods.

Other sessions feature Dinesh Karthik, cricketer and commentator; Anupam Mittal, Founder, People Group; Dilip Abse, CEO, NPCI; Ajith Pai, COO, Delhivery; Ashwin Damera, Co-founder, Eruditus; Vibha Padalkar, CEO, HDFC Life; and Ujjwal Jain, CEO, Share.Market.

Fireside chats and keynote addresses at TechSparks Mumbai unlock successes of long-term and serial entrepreneurs, leadership lessons during times of turbulence, and resilience strategies during the ‘funding winter’.

Case studies, product showcases, and deep dive sessions unpack hard-earned lessons from first-time entrepreneurs, while workshops provide valuable insights on fundraising and harnessing AI.

Special thematic sessions address gaming, employee fitness, sextech, and Web 3. Future-oriented sessions dig into talent strategies for tomorrow, financial inclusion at scale, and strategies of policymakers in different states of India.

Another highlight is The Pitch Fest, a large-scale platform for startup founders to present their business ideas to a live audience, investors, and a jury. Storytelling as an effective means of communication is a theme cutting across the conference.

Now, what have you done today to not just dream big but do big and scale big?

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at TechSparks Mumbai.)