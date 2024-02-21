Crafting the code: Shiprocket's formula for revolutionising ecommerce logistics

In the bustling realm of ecommerce, companies face a myriad of challenges that often seem like an intricate puzzle. From managing the labyrinth of returns and ensuring the visibility of delivery timelines to tackling the uncertainties of cash-on-delivery (COD) reconciliation, the journey is fraught with hurdles.

Yet, in this complex landscape, technology emerges as a beacon of hope, offering solutions that not only streamline operations but also pave the way for cost-effectiveness and enhanced customer satisfaction.

One of the pioneers in this technological advancement is Shiprocket. Shiprocket began as a shipping platform, but over the years significantly evolved to become a comprehensive ecommerce enablement powerhouse. Today, it not only streamlines shipping and order management across multiple sales channels but also offers advanced marketing and customer engagement tools. Through its innovative suite of products, Shiprocket offers integrated solutions that address the full spectrum of online retail needs.

Tech-Driven Innovations

A standout innovation within Shiprocket’s tech suite is its weight dispute management system, which offers a significant advantage to ecommerce sellers. In the world of online retail, disputes between sellers and courier companies over weight-based charges are a common occurrence. These disagreements, if not efficiently resolved, can lead to substantial financial repercussions and operational hiccups for businesses.

Shiprocket’s system skillfully navigates and resolves these disputes, addressing a major operational challenge within the ecommerce industry – weight discrepancy issues. The platform's ability to quickly identify and correct inaccurately charged shipments saves valuable time and plays a vital role in cutting costs. Disputes are typically resolved within 5-6 working days, minimising any potential disruption to the shipping process. Moreover, Shiprocket's weight discrepancy panel enhances transparency, allowing sellers to track and understand the status of their disputes easily, thus bringing a level of clarity and efficiency previously unseen in this area.

Complementing this, the logistics aggregator has also made advancements in delivery services, offering same-day or next-day deliveries. In a market where consumers increasingly expect fast delivery this feature is invaluable. Studies show that a significant portion of online shoppers favour platforms offering quicker deliveries. By setting up the necessary technology, infrastructure, routes, and partnerships, Shiprocket has not only improved customer satisfaction but also helped reduce order cancellations and boosted repeat purchases.

Another critical area where Shiprocket is making a difference is through its AI-based courier recommendation tool. Atul Mehta, Chief Operating Officer of Shiprocket, emphasises the role of technology in this context. “At Shiprocket, we're leveraging technology to revolutionise every aspect of the shipping process for the MSMEs of Bharat. By leveraging our state-of-the-art tech stack, including AI-based courier recommendations, we aim to enable faster, safer, and more efficient deliveries. We are paving the way for same-day and next-day deliveries, providing an unmatched delivery experience for our merchant base. This kind of intelligent automation, which includes factors like COD remittance time, RTO (return to origin) percentage, pickup performance, and delivery commitment, is crucial for maintaining efficiency and accuracy in our logistics workflow," he says

The RTO Predictor is yet another innovative feature from Shiprocket, showcasing the critical role of data analytics in the shipping industry. Mehta emphasises the importance of technology in analysing shipping patterns, delivery times, and customer preferences, which enables businesses to make data-driven decisions. This tool, built on an extensive foundation of 1 billion data points, is adept at identifying the risk levels of orders. By doing so, it helps businesses reduce returns and increase profitability, demonstrating how analytics can profoundly impact decision-making in ecommerce logistics.

Shiprocket also addresses the challenge of non-delivery report (NDR) redressal. Its AI-backed delivery boost service is crucial in preventing shipments from being returned to their origin. By identifying the reasons for non-delivery and taking necessary actions to ensure successful delivery, Shiprocket has significantly reduced delivery failures, as evidenced by the prevention of over 62,000 shipments from returning to their origin in just one month.

Enhancing customer interaction

Continuing its innovative approach to streamlining ecommerce operations, Shiprocket extends its technological prowess beyond shipping and logistics to enhance customer interaction. The Shiprocket Engage+ feature is specifically designed for seamless interaction with customers via WhatsApp, demonstrating a holistic approach to addressing the needs of e-commerce businesses.

Shiprocket Engage+ stands out with its integrated modules such as RTO Suite, Marketing, Commerce, and Care, each meticulously crafted to enhance customer engagement and amplify a brand's presence on WhatsApp. The success story of Campus Sutra, an ecommerce brand, highlights the effectiveness of Shiprocket Engage+. Facing frequent returns due to delivery challenges, Campus Sutra utilised Shiprocket Engage+ to streamline its customer interaction processes. The result was a 2.3+ extra GMV (gross merchandise value) driven by address edits, 50%+ efforts saved in handling NDR and an 11%+ reduction in RTO shipments.

Similarly, Milagro, a beauty skincare brand was struggling with high RTO percentages and delayed order tracking updates. Through Shiprocket’s AI-based courier recommendation, RTO Predictor, and Shiprocket Engage+ features, Milagro witnessed an increase in its delivery rate from 77% to 84.9%, an 8% reduction in RTO shipments and a 10% improvement in first attempt delivery rate.

What’s next?

Talking about the future Mehta says, “We believe in the power of strategic partnerships and innovative technology to empower Indian MSMEs. With our strengthened alliances and enhanced eCommerce tech stack, we're levelling the playing field and charting a course for merchants to thrive in the digital age.”

Shiprocket is set to further transform the ecommerce landscape with the launch of a cutting-edge order management system (OMS) tailored for small and medium-sized businesses in Indian marketplaces. This OMS will significantly improve marketplace performance of the merchant, streamline various processes, and minimise leakages, while also enabling better, data-driven decision-making through an intuitive dashboard.

The introduction of this advanced OMS marks a significant development in the ecommerce sector. It goes beyond just being a new tool; it's a comprehensive solution designed to meet the fundamental needs of modern ecommerce businesses. This innovation signifies a notable advancement in the industry, showcasing a commitment to enhancing the seller experience and improving the overall ecommerce landscape. It heralds a new chapter in the dynamic and constantly evolving narrative of online retail, emphasising efficiency, customer satisfaction, and smart technology integration.