Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (February 1, 2024)

BharatPe Group appoints Rohan Khara as Chief Product Officer

Tiger Global-backed BharatPe appointed Rohan Khara as its Chief Product Officer. Khara will oversee product development, innovation, design of merchants and consumer products, and user research teams across the BharatPe Group.

Khara, a 17-year-old startup veteran with expertise in product management, design, and innovation, has spent eight years building and scaling financial services products in fintech startups in India, Indonesia, and Nigeria.

He had also held product roles at startups, including MobiKwik and Quikr, in his professional career.

Rohan Khara, Chief Product Officer, BharatPE

KSH Logistics appoints Vinay Patil as VP - Business Development

KSH Logistics, an integrated supply-chain logistics solution provider, appointed Vinay Patil as its new Vice President of Business Development.

Patil, with over two decades of business development experience, will lead KSH's strategic growth initiatives, cultivate key partnerships, and expand the company's market presence.

He previously served as the director of enterprise solutions at Delhivery and 20Cube Logistics, where he significantly contributed to the company's growth and expanded its presence. His expertise in business development and sustainability will be crucial in KSH's future.

KSH Logistics offer line feed, in-plant operations, DC consolidation, and network optimisation services. With over a million square feet of multi-client facility warehouses and a fleet of over 100 vehicles, it serves key markets in India.

The startup plans to expand into Tier I and II cities, focusing on initiatives like solar-powered facilities and electric vehicles.