Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (February 12, 2024)

Funding

Corrit Electric raises Rs 5 Cr

EV scooter maker ﻿Corrit Electric﻿ has raised Rs 5 crore in funding from the founder of Sportskeeda.com, Porush Jain.

Corrit will use the funding to expand its operations and boost its R&D efforts.

"We will be deploying the funds towards taking our much-awaited high-speed last-mile delivery vehicle- Transit into production and enhancing our R&D capabilities," said Mayur Misra, Director and CEO of Corrit Electric.

He added that the company aims to expand into over 25 cities over the next six months.

Yu raises Rs 20 Cr as part of larger Series A round

Instant food company Yu said it has raised Rs 20 crore as part of its Series A round announced in November 2022.

Ashish Kacholia and Asian Paints Promoter Group participated in the round, the company said, adding that proceeds will be used to scale up manufacturing capacity and enter new product categories.

Yu had raised Rs 20 crore in another round from Ashish Kacholia and Asian Paints Promoter Group in November 2023, with participation from DPIIT's Startup India Seed Fund scheme.

It was founded by Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur.

Other news

Meta, NCPCR launch programme to help students manage exam stress

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and ﻿Meta﻿ have joined hands to launch a programme that can help students manage stress ahead of exams.

The programme will provide students with the tools and resources they need to manage their stress and prioritise their mental health and well-being.

"We have designed a handbook 'Beyond the Test: Managing Exam Stress' in partnership with key civil society organisations and mental health experts. The handbook, available in English, Hindi, and six other regional languages, helps students identify and address stress triggers and take a break when things feel overwhelming," said Natasha Jog, Head of Public Policy, Instagram and Policy Programs at Facebook India.

CrypFi launches crypto derivatives platform

Cryptocurrency exchange CrypFi has launched a crypto derivatives platform to help users trade in options and futures.

The startup offers a low-cost fee structure and facilitates settlements in INR.

"The platform is dedicated to ensuring a safe, secure, low-cost, and user-friendly environment, prioritising the needs and preferences of its users," said Pranav Srivan Elankovan, Founder of CrypFi.

Dvara Health Finance partners with Zeno Health for rural healthcare

Healthcare finance company Dvara Health has partnered with generic medicine retail store operator Zeno Health to bring cost-effective generic medication to rural areas.

The initiative will offer up to 80% savings on medications, as well as doorstep delivery and monthly refills, especially for chronic diseases.

Founded in 2022, Dvara Health Finance offers tailored healthcare-related financing for lower out-of-pocket expenditure at point-of-care.

