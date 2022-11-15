Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Consumer foods brand Yu raises Rs 20 Cr in Series A led by Ashish Kacholia

By Pooja Malik
November 15, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 15 2022 09:02:47 GMT+0000
Consumer foods brand Yu raises Rs 20 Cr in Series A led by Ashish Kacholia
Yu, which offers natural instant meals, is looking to introduce 10 more products over the next 12 months to complement its existing product portfolio.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Yu, an omnichannel consumer food brand, has received Series A funding in a mix of equity and venture debt.


The round was led by renowned public market investor Ashish Kacholia, with participation from existing investors, Asian Paints Promoter Group (Manish Choksi and Varun Vakil).

 

The current funding round also saw participation from DPIIT's Start Up India Seed Fund scheme, which approved Yu under its Rs 945 crore programme that funds tech-enabled startups.

 

The startup plans to double its capacity in addition to ramping up its existing offline and online distribution in India while continuing to expand its global footprint across markets like Africa, the Middle East, and the US.

  

 Founded by Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur, Yu has developed a wide range of 15 unique products across noodles, pasta, oats, and halwa that can be prepared in 4-5 minutes by simply adding hot water.


"The next 12 months will also see us aggressively expanding our presence in global markets like the US, Africa, and the Middle East," the founders added.


It has penetrated multiple distribution channels, including offline stores (3,000+ stores), online (e-Com and Q-Com servicing pan India), over 100 institutional campuses, and exports (South Africa and the US) in a span of 12 months.

1403 people loved this story

[Funding roundup] Spendflo, Zeeve, Newtrace, Terra.do, IST Hard Seltzer raise funds


The brand says it is seeing significant customer traction, with over 200% growth QoQ, and is on track to sell 1 million bowls by Q3-FY23.


With its signature Butter Chicken Pasta and Chilli Chicken Noodles, the company recently expanded into the non-vegetarian category. The brand is looking to introduce 10 more unique products over the next 12 months to complement its existing product portfolio. 

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Iba Cosmetics raises $10M in Series B from strategic investor Believe

How Jothish Kumar led Luker India to the top with the mantra ‘Why Not?’

ReadyAssist raises $5M led by Howen International Fund SPC in pre-Series A round

You don’t have to buy a new iPhone every year, says iPhone co-creator

Daily Capsule
PhysicsWallah redefining edtech
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 15, 2022)

Iba Cosmetics raises $10M in Series B from strategic investor Believe

ReadyAssist raises $5M led by Howen International Fund SPC in pre-Series A round

Google introduces UPI Autopay option for subscription-based purchases in India

BetterPlace Roundtable: The growing impact of the India stack for frontline workers

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 people in coming days: Report