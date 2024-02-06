Step into Starry Night: Van Gogh 360 Arrives in Pune, Bringing Art to Life!

Calling all art enthusiasts, dreamers, and anyone wanting a unique experience! The captivating Van Gogh 360 exhibition is finally arriving in Pune, promising to transport you into the vibrant world of Vincent van Gogh's most beloved masterpieces. Get ready to lose yourself in swirling brushstrokes, dazzling colours, and emotions that dance before your eyes – no museum walls or glass cases required!

Opening its doors on February 28th, 2024, at the Koregaon Park Annexe, this immersive experience promises to transport you into the heart of van Gogh's masterpieces. Imagine standing beneath the swirling stars of his iconic "Starry Night," feeling the sun-drenched fields of "Wheatfield with Crows" come alive, or losing yourself in the vibrant hues of "Almond Blossoms."

Van Gogh 360 is more than just an art exhibit; it's a sensory feast. Walls and floors transform into living canvases, pulsating with light and sound. As you move through the space, you'll be surrounded by larger-than-life projections, meticulously capturing every brushstroke and detail of Van Gogh's works.

Here's what awaits you in Pune:

Immerse yourself: Lose yourself in the world of Van Gogh, surrounded by 360-degree projections of his most celebrated works.

Feel the emotions: The exhibit goes beyond visuals, utilising music and soundscapes to evoke the emotions Vincent poured into his art.

Discover the man behind the art: Learn about Van Gogh's life, inspirations, and artistic journey through informative panels and interactive elements.

Capture the moment: Take stunning photos and videos to share your experience and keep the memory alive.

Whether you're a seasoned art aficionado or simply curious to experience art in a new way, Van Gogh 360 is a must-visit. This unique exhibition offers a chance to connect with Van Gogh's genius on a deeper level, appreciate the beauty and emotion in his art, and create lasting memories.

So, mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and get ready to step into the swirling world of Van Gogh!

Dates: February 28th to March 31st, 2024

Venue: Koregaon Park Annexe, Pune

Tickets: BookMyShow

Don't miss this opportunity to experience art like never before!