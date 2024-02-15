Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Tata Neu denies reports of deal talk with Uber

A story by The Economic Times earlier today said the two were exploring a strategic partnership to list Uber on Tata Neu's platform to drive traffic and engagement on the app.

Aparajita Saxena857 Stories
Tata Neu denies reports of deal talk with Uber

Thursday February 15, 2024,

2 min Read

﻿Tata Digital﻿, which oversees ﻿Tata Neu﻿, on Thursday denied that it was exploring a strategic partnership with ﻿Uber﻿ Technologies, saying the rumours were speculative. At the same time, the ride-hailing giant declined to comment on the matter.

The discussions between Tata Group and Uber for a partnership to boost traffic and engagement on the latter's digital platform were reported by The Economic Times earlier today.

The report, citing sources, said the deal could see Uber's services being listed as a central app within the Tata Neu ecosystem.

It appears that Tata Neu, despite overcoming initial challenges and gaining traction after a glitchy start in 2022, is currently facing difficulties in sustaining growth and engagement. The ET report, citing insiders, suggests that the platform has been struggling to demonstrate significant growth or engagement recently, and bringing Uber in could be part of its strategy to boost its numbers.

YourStory's sister publication, The Captable, citing people in the know, reported in June last year that the company was looking to add mobility and embedded finance services to Tata Neu.

Initial discussions around the deal reportedly took place at the Davos conference earlier this year, when Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran met. Further talks will ostensibly happen during Khosrowshahi's upcoming visit to India, according to the ET story.

The nature and specifics of the deal remain undisclosed at this point.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

News

Paytm shares drop 5% hitting lower circuit amid ED scrutiny

3

News

Rapido introduces SaaS model for auto driver partners as it changes commission model

4

Funding

EV financing startup Ascend Capital raises Rs 50 Cr in Series A

5

Funding

Agri fintech startup Ayekart raises $6.5M in Series A round from Omnivore, others