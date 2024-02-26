Meet the visionaries designing India’s future only at TechSparks Mumbai 2024

The second Mumbai edition of TechSparks—India’s most influential startup-tech event—is all set to welcome the finest of India’s technocrats, featuring top leaders across the business and leadership ecosystems.

Here are some more of the additions to the star-studded speaker line-up you should watch out for:

Dinesh Karthik, Cricketer and commentator

Royal Challengers Bangalore fans chant ‘DK’, ‘DK’ when this man turns up on the pitch or gets a batsman out. Ace Indian cricketer and comeback kid Dinesh Karthik will join us at TechSparks Mumbai to break down the art of defying the odds.

Gaurav Munjal, the man at the helm of Unacademy

During the pandemic, edtech companies rose as saviours for students and parents, and Unacademy was leading the charge. Co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal deep dives into what it takes to create more equitable and sustainable learning opportunities for a digitally savvy nation.

Trivikraman Thampy and Bhavin Pandya, the leaders in digital skill gaming

With Games 24X7, Trivikraman Thampy and Bhavin Pandya are bringing skill-based gaming to all. And, they want you to be the ‘main character’ and explore the new cutting-edge technology used in games. Join the duo to learn how you can be part of this revolution.

Swapna Gupta, the VC championing global climate action

In this age when climate change is a reality, Swapna Gupta of Avaana Climate Fund invests in technology and innovation-led startups building for climate solutions and sustainability. Find out more as the investor decodes the way ahead for the sector.

Kaustubh Dhavse, the policymaker changing Maharashtra’s startup ecosystem

Working with the Government of Maharashtra, Kaustubh Dhavse has provided strategic, operational, and fiscal leadership in uniquely challenging situations. Join the entrepreneur and policymaker as he sheds light on the next stage of Maharashtra’s growth and its role in The Great Indian Techade.

Harsh Jain, the man behind India’s ‘Dream’ 11

Today, Dream11 is synonymous with fantasy gaming, and behind the company’s success is Founder and CEO Harsh Jain. Join him at TechSparks Mumbai to understand how collaboration and teamwork accelerate not only the growth of a business but also an entire startup ecosystem.

Aakrit Vaish, the man who championed AI chatbots

It’s the age of AI, and everyone wants a piece of it. However, even before AI became the buzzword, Haptik was revolutionising work processes for enterprises by leveraging the new-age technology. Let Aakrit Vaish help you discover more about building an AI-first future for India.

Ahana Gautam, the entrepreneur championing clean food

Post-pandemic, the hype is all about clean food—be it in meals or snacks—and cashing in on this opportunity is Ahana Gautam of Open Secret. Having run a D2C brand for some years now, this entrepreneur knows what it takes to build one among fierce market competition.

Sharan Hegde, the creator taking financial freedom to all

Creator and influencer Sharan Hegde is doing an important task in The Great Indian Techade—making everyone aware of financial independence. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to meet the founder and CEO of The 1% Club as he spills the secrets to growing your wealth.

Catch all these incredible speakers and more, including Shashank Randev, Co-founder and Founder VC of 100X.VC; Madhusudan Ekambaram, Co-founder and CEO of Kreditbee; Sahil Gupta, Co-founder, My Muse; Vivek Gupta, CTO of CoinDCX; Ankit Agarwal, Managing Partner, Alteria Capital; Puru Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of True Elements; Ashwin Damera, Co-founder and Executive Director, Eruditus

