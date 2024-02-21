Meet the entrepreneurs shaping India’s next wave of growth, only at TechSparks Mumbai

YourStory is back in Mumbai to champion The Great Indian Techade, with its second edition of TechSparks in the city. As one of India’s most influential startup-tech events, TechSparks Mumbai is ready to welcome the country’s finest business leaders, policymakers, technocrats, and entrepreneurs.

Devendra Fadnavis, the leader championing sustainability in Maharashtra

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, is a man on a mission to make Mumbai the startup capital of India. His ambition, however, doesn’t end there. He also wants to make the state a hub for startups enabling the transition to green energy in the face of climate change. Join him at TechSparks as he shares the game plan for the state’s startup ecosystem.

Harsh Mariwala, the visionary entrepreneur behind Marico

Every Indian household will have at least one or two Marico products. Behind this FMCG behemoth is Harsh Mariwala, who is nowadays busy mentoring startups. Meet the visionary entrepreneur as he reveals the art of building everlasting businesses.

Dilip Asbe, the man behind India’s payments revolution

India’s UPI has set the international benchmark for how inclusive fintech can be built on top of public goods and infrastructure. Join Dilip Asbe, the man at the helm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), as he decodes what’s next for the digital payments ecosystem in India, and the world.

Sabyasachi Goswami, the man behind India’s largest B2B SaaS-fintech

Sabyasachi Goswami created a pioneering company in ﻿Perfios﻿, turning the SaaS startup into a category leader. Hear Goswami as he narrates his entrepreneurial journey and decodes the fintech landscape in India.

Ronnie Screwvala, the expert taking upskilling to all

Ronnie Screwvala dons many hats. With upGrad, the entrepreneur is on a mission to upskill and reskill professionals to get ahead of the game. Join Screwvala at TechSparks Mumbai as he sets the context for the year ahead for Indian startups.

Sagar Daryani, the man ‘Wow’-ing India’s fast food segment

Earlier this year, Wow! Momo Foods raised $42 million—a rare sight amid a funding winter. Now, it has ambitious goals for global expansion. Join Daryani at TechSparks Mumbai to learn more about his playbook for startups looking to crack the food business in India.

Tanya Naik, the expert making fintech secure

Tanya Naik heads the online and omnichannel business at Pine Labs. As the fintech sector becomes the hot cake for 2024, join Tanya at TechSparks Mumbai to understand how payment fintechs can leverage AI to become inclusive and secure.

Nitish Mittersain, the man leading Nazara

Nitish Mittersain and his team at Nazara Technologies aim to be at the forefront of India’s gaming industry. To learn more about the world of gaming and digital media, join Mittersain at TechSparks Mumbai.

Ajith Pai, the leader behind India’s largest fully-integrated logistics provider

Ajith Pai plays a crucial role in Delhivery﻿’s growth story. With his profound expertise in logistics, Pai aims to shape the future of the segment in India. Hear him at TechSparks Mumbai as he shares his vision to help D2C brands deliver success seamlessly.

Sonam Motwani, the entrepreneur digitising manufacturing in India

Karkhana.io is leveraging AI to make manufacturing simpler for businesses. Behind this revolutionary idea is Sonam Motwani, and she aims to make manufacturing cool. Come and meet Motwani as she sets the agenda for building the factories of the future in India.

Catch all these incredible speakers and more, including Roli Gupta, Founder and CEO of Babblebots; Ankit Agarwal, CEO of InsuranceDekho; Rehan Yaar Khan, Managing Partner of Orios Venture Partners; Akash Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Zypp Electric; Puneet Kumar, Managing Director, Steadview Capital; Mohit Bedi, CEO of Kiwi; Aditya Mohanty, Co-founder, The Product Folks; only at TechSparks 2024 Mumbai edition.

