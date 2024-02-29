Ready for the sparks, Mumbai? Here’s what to expect on the Day 1 of TechSparks 2024

The stage is set for India’s biggest tech fest at aamchi Mumbai, TechSparks 2024!

At YourStory, we believe India is in the midst of ‘The Great Indian Techade’ of growth that will define everything for years to come—from banking on the fingertips, AI disrupting industries, to businesses blooming in Tier II and III cities. Behind this exponential growth is the determination and entrepreneurial spirit of India’s startup ecosystem, the government’s vision to see India become a Viksit Bharat by 2047, and a tech-led approach that makes it possible to imagine a future where food deliveries by drones would be commonplace.

TechSparks, YourStory’s flagship event, facilitates conversations to realise this vision and brings together trailblazers, innovators, and disruptors from the Indian startup ecosystem—all under one roof.

After successful editions across Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, the country’s most influential startup-tech summit is back again in the business capital for the second time on February 29 and March 1, 2024 at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai. The 2024 instalment of TechSparks Mumbai promises a meticulously curated lineup of keynote speeches, fireside chats, and panel discussions with entrepreneurs, investors, government officials, and industry stakeholders.

On day one, learn from pioneers as they share their lessons and insights cultivated over the years. Hear Fortune India 500 leader and FMCG guru Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of Marico Limited, spill the secrets of building a 36-year-old company.

In a fireside chat with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, Ronnie Screwvala—Chairperson and Co-founder of upGrad—will discuss the leadership lessons needed to sail through chaotic times as the edtech sector adjusts to a hybrid reality. Also, Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman and Co-founder of NIIT Group, will talk about nurturing the talent of tomorrow and making India future-ready with the necessary skills.

Sagar Daryani, Co-founder and CEO of Wow! Momo Foods, will talk about building an iconic homegrown food brand. He will dive deep into how the Delhi-based food chain expanded to more than 630 outlets across 35 cities and lay out his vision to enter more than 100 cities with a footprint of more than 1,500 stores over the next three years.

In another fireside chat, Trivikraman Thampy and Bhavin Pandya, Co-founders of Games24x7, will discuss the ‘science of gaming’ and how online gaming startups can level up using technology.

TechSparks offers a platform for entrepreneurs to not just flex their ‘hustle muscle’ but also talk about pursuing health. In a keynote address, Akshay Verma, Co-founder of FITPASS, will emphasise the importance of founders investing in employee fitness.

Post lunch, immerse in the world of artificial intelligence as TechSparks Mumbai brings an exclusive AI track where attendees can expect to gain insights from panel discussions and fireside chats on disruptive technology.

Amit Kumar, Director and Head of Digital Native Sales at Google Cloud India, will talk about unlocking the power of AI and bridging the gap with accessible solutions. Naren Kachroo (Head of GTM AI, Google Cloud India) and Anirudh Murali (Customer Engineer, Google Cloud India) will discuss Google Deepmind’s Gemini and how it can help power organisations; and Aakrit Vaish, Co-founder and CEO of Reliance Industries-backed conversational AI platform Haptik, will discuss building AI solutions for the masses.

There’s a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and aspiring startup founders to learn how to make their business AI-resilient through a masterclass by Babblebots’ Roli Gupta and Assert AI’s Job Philip.

In a curated panel discussion by PhonePe, explore new frontiers in insurtech as Vishal Gupta, CEO at PhonePe Insurance, discusses “insurance for all” with Vibha Padalkar (MD and CEO of HDFC Life) and Sanjeev Mantri (MD and CEO, ICICI Lombard).

With electric vehicles becoming the talk of the town, Akanksh Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of EV fleet platform Zypp Electric, will discuss the startup’s rapid expansion plans, logistics and delivery partnerships to bring EVs to every Indian household.

Emerging technologies take centre stage at TechSparks as Harsh Rajat (Founder, PUSH Protocol), Parth Chaturvedi (Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures), Saurav Raaj (Founder, Tokenize), and Mridul Gupta (COO, Coin DCX) debate whether Web3 can succeed without crypto.

If you aspire to build a successful business in the City of Dreams, watch out for the panel discussion featuring Harsh Jain (Co-founder and CEO of Dream11 and Dream Sports), Dhruvil Sanghvi (Founder of LogiNext), Nitish Mittersain (Jt MD and CEO at Nazara Technologies), and Neeraj Roy (Founder and CEO of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment) with Bhavik Vasa, Founder of revenue-financing firm GetVantage.

Also, iAccel will be conducting a panel discussion with Deepak Ahuja (Co-founder and CEO, iAccel Gulf Business Incubator) and Noi Cecilia Oldne (Founding Partner, Visceral Capital) to discuss cross-border collaboration and global expansion for startups.

In another fireside chat, Madhusudan Ekambaram, Co-founder and CEO of KreditBee, will discuss how to enable instant credit for the Indian masses.

Meanwhile, in a closed-door, invite-only D2C Playbook track, powered by Delhivery, D2C founders will engage in insightful discussions on the quest for offline expansion, empowering consumers through digital health platforms, and minimising returns in cash-on-delivery. The track ends with Ajith Pai, COO of Delhivery, discussing D2C brands redefining global market dynamics.

Indian cricketer and commentator Dinesh Karthik will have a heart-to-heart as he recalls his journey and dreams of making a comeback at the age of 38.

There’s no better way to end the day than a fireside chat where Shradha Sharma asks pandemic superstar Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO of Unacademy, whether edtech has truly democratised education in India.

Beyond the conversations on the stage, TechSparks 2024 Mumbai will also offer an opportunity to network and form connections with emerging entrepreneurs, VCs, and pioneers from the startup ecosystems, and celebrate the country’s dynamic tech landscape.

