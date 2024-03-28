Diversity and inclusion have become vital parts of modern business with the benefits becoming increasingly apparent. While it’s easy to recognise the importance of a diversity and inclusion policy, it may require a multifaced approach to create and implement one that works.

In a panel discussion, women leaders within the Amazon ecosystem shed light on what it takes to foster an inclusive workplace culture. From embracing diverse perspectives to ensuring equal opportunities for individuals from different cohorts and backgrounds, Amazon is actively working towards creating a space where everyone feels valued and respected.

The panel comprised of Deepti Varma. VP, People and Experience Technology (PXT), Amazon Stores, India, Japan &, Emerging Markets; Shalini Kapoor, Director and Chief Technologist, Public Sector at Amazon Web Services (AWS) India and South Asia; Gauri Gopal Agrawal –Founder and Director at Sirohi.org and Amazon Seller; Christina VL Rindiki, Founder and Entrepreneur at Servico2605 & Amazon Delivery Service Partner, Mizoram. The discussion was led by Manasi Phadnis, Senior Anchor, YourStory Media.

Navigating boundaries in tech and leadership

Shalini Kapoor, Director and Chief Technologist at Amazon Web Services (AWS) India and South Asia, reflected on her journey of inclusion and diversity. Growing up in a small town where pursuing math and engineering as a girl was unconventional, she credits her success to the support of allies who believed in her capabilities.

Transitioning into the corporate world, she encountered challenges but found encouragement from those who bet on her potential to lead, breaking stereotypes along the way. As she rose to become an IBM Fellow, she recognised the importance of racial inclusion and the value of diverse perspectives in boardroom discussions.

Kapoor emphasises the need for women to speak up and advocate for inclusive leadership, establishing initiatives like ‘Be Equal’ to promote gender equality and realizing the significance of neurodiversity in team dynamics.

"I think mentoring, through various mechanisms, and through various circles is an onus, which we all need to carry. We nurture a lot of women founders and investors; this is important as access to venture capital is so difficult for women around the world. So, we did a program in which we selected 26 women-led startups. Nurturing them is a very satisfying experience,” Kapoor shares, highlighting AccelerateHer launched by AWS in 2023 to support and nurture early-stage women-led startups in India.

Seamless integration of dynamic team needs

On the panel, Deepti Varma discussed the multifaceted approach to inclusion within Amazon's diverse array of businesses. She also emphasized the importance of understanding and integrating the unique needs and dynamics of different teams, from technology to logistics, Prime to Prime Video. She also highlighted the shift from mere audit-based inclusion assessments to proactive, technology-driven solutions that anticipate and address potential challenges before they arise.

Varma illustrated this with examples such as using Alexa for inclusive onboarding during the COVID-19 pandemic and implementing gender-neutral language in job descriptions to mitigate biases. She also underscored the significance of considering diverse factors like time zones and work-life balance in fostering inclusion.

"I think the biggest challenge is that a lot of times we don't even realise that there is an unconscious bias we have against ourselves. The first step, therefore, is to overcome that. We also realised that there is such brilliant talent at the grassroots level. We started the ‘Amazon Future Engineers’ (AFE) program which focuses on providing equitable opportunities in Computer Science education for underprivileged students. AFE scholarships and internships are focused on enabling women access technology careers."

“It's heartwarming to see people from diverse backgrounds being included in Amazon's growth story. We need to give back what society has given to us", Varma adds.

Building an inclusive culture in Amazon's all-women delivery station in Mizoram

Christina VL Rindiki, Founder and Entrepreneur at Servico2605 & Amazon Delivery Service Partner in Mizoram, discusses her commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for women in various roles within the all-women delivery station she runs as Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner. She emphasised the importance of providing professional and safety training for all team members, enabling women to excel in their careers and feel empowered to take on new challenges.

Rindiki fosters a culture of support and collaboration by being approachable, open to feedback, and organising team lunches and get-togethers to celebrate local festivals to encourage idea-sharing and camaraderie. As the leader of the all-women delivery station, Rindiki is shaping the station's culture and operations to best suit the needs of her team.

She also ensures equal opportunities for training and upskilling, recognising the challenges faced by working mothers and offering flexible scheduling options without compromising service quality.

"It was initially challenging to hire women because the prevailing notion was that it wasn't a suitable job for them. However, after engaging with a few women and successfully onboarding them, their positive experiences began to resonate within our team, attracting more women to join,” she said speaking about her experiences with building an inclusive culture in Amazon's Mizoram station.

“As our women associates shared their stories and accomplishments, it inspired others to consider opportunities within our delivery station. Ensuring equal opportunities for training and upskilling has been a priority,” she added.

Empowering women from Muzaffarnagar

Gauri Gopal Agrawal, Founder/Director at Sirohi.org and an Amazon seller, highlighted her transformative journey of empowering women artisans from Muzaffarnagar. Starting with just one woman, Sirohi has scaled up to empower 1500 artisans in the region, providing sustainable incomes and regular work opportunities.

Agrawal credits the support and guidance received from Amazon's ecosystem, particularly through programs like Amazon Karigar and Amazon Saheli, for assistance in cataloguing products, optimising listings, and enhancing their storefronts. Through Amazon's platform, they have been able to create demand for their products nationwide, reaching customers from Mizoram to Kashmir.

Agrawal stresses the professionalism instilled in the artisans, transitioning them from traditional artisanal work to meeting the standards of an ecommerce seller, despite their multifaceted domestic responsibilities.

"I think for me as an entrepreneur with kids, there is that manufactured guilt. What is really required is tangible support for women entrepreneurs. And what I mean by tangible support is not just about mentorship and giving support as information, but support, like access to funding for daycare,” she said.

All the panellists emphasised the importance of diversity not just for the sake of representation but also for driving innovation and better serving customers. They highlighted initiatives such as mentorship programs, affinity groups, and unconscious bias training aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion at all levels of the organisation. Through open dialogue and collaborative efforts, these women are paving the way for a more inclusive future at Amazon and beyond.