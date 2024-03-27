Gurugram-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) Aye Finance has secured €15 million ($16.2 million) in debt funding, or approximately Rs 137 crore, from German impact investor Invest in Vision's private funds including IIV Mikrofinanzfonds.

The execution support was provided by Agents For Impact (AFI), a sustainability connector for investors and social impact organisations.

The funds will be utilised for expanding on-lending to underserved medium, small, and micro enterprises (MSMEs).

Krishan Gopal, CFO of Aye Finance, stated, "This new funding will enable us to reach out to a larger population of micro-enterprises and offer them innovative financial products designed to meet the diverse needs of MSMEs."

As of February 2024, Aye Finance has disbursed over Rs 10,000 crore in loans to grassroots businesses in India. The company boasts an active client base of more than 4.5 lakh micro-enterprises and assets under management (AUM) exceeding Rs 4,000 crore.

Also Read Aye Finance secures Rs 310 Cr in Series F round led by British International Investment

“We very much appreciate our cooperation with Aye Finance in their mission to provide socially responsible funding to MSMEs in India, which are traditionally underserved by banks and often grown out of microfinance," Camellia Genova, Senior Portfolio Manager at Invest in Visions, said.

"Visiting clients of Aye Finance revealed how entrepreneurial Indian citizens are, and how successful they can be in their businesses with the right financial partners,” Genova added.

Invest in Visions GmbH, founded in 2006 by Edda Schröder, aims to provide institutional and private investors with access to impact investments that offer social returns alongside financial returns, fostering a positive impact on society and the environment.