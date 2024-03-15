Bricks Made of Plastic and Ash That Are Earthquake Resistant? Zerund's Innovation in the Field!

In the realm of sustainable construction, a new wave of ingenious minds is redefining what's possible. One such startup, Zerund, is making waves in the industry with their revolutionary brick – a brainchild of three young entrepreneurs, Rupam Choudhury, Mousum Talukdar, and David Pratim Gogoi, all the way from Guwahati, Assam. It’s a beacon of innovation, transforming the way we think about construction materials. With their groundbreaking approach to creating bricks that are 20 to 30% cheaper, more earthquake-resistant, lightweight, and eco-friendly, Zerund is redefining the building blocks of our world.

The Genesis of a Green Revolution

Zerund's journey began with a simple yet ambitious idea from a final year's college project: to leverage the underutilised byproducts of industrial processes, such as fly ash from coal combustion and discarded plastic materials, into something transformative. The trio, with their roots in civil engineering, saw the untapped potential in these materials and embarked on a mission to convert them into high-quality building bricks. Their initiative could not have been timelier, as the construction industry's hunger for sustainable and cost-effective materials has never been more acute.

From its humble beginnings, producing just 7,000 bricks per month, Zerund's growth trajectory has been nothing short of phenomenal. Within just seven months of operation, the company generated an impressive revenue of 32 lakh rupees. Fast forward to today, and Zerund has successfully raised 11.5 crore rupees from investors, enabling a massive scale-up in production capacity to 1.5 lakh bricks per month. The financial year 2022 saw the company selling bricks worth 2.5 crores, with a remarkable fourfold revenue increase in FY23, estimated at around 10 crores rupees.

The secret behind Zerund's success lies not only in their innovative product but also in their prestigious clientele, which includes heavyweights like Starbucks, The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Don Bosco Assam, and many others. Their pioneering work has not gone unnoticed, attracting 7.8 Crores in seed funding from strategic private investors, including Dreamweaver Investments, back in 2022.

Breaking Down the Innovation

But what makes Zerund’s bricks a cornerstone for earthquake-resistant construction? The science behind these ingenious bricks is as fascinating as it is impactful. By incorporating fly ash, a byproduct of coal burning, and repurposed plastic materials, Zerund has created a composite that boasts superior strength and flexibility. This unique composition not only contributes to the bricks' lightweight and eco-friendly properties but also enhances their seismic resistance.

The plastic component in the bricks acts as a binder, holding the fly ash particles together more cohesively. This results in a brick that can absorb and distribute stress more evenly, reducing the likelihood of cracks and structural damage during an earthquake. Moreover, the inclusion of fly ash adds to the bricks' insulation properties, which translates to cooler interiors in the summer and better heat retention in the winter, potentially leading to reduced energy consumption for heating and cooling purposes.

Sustainable Impact Beyond Buildings

Zerund's vision extends beyond just manufacturing bricks; it's about building a more sustainable future. By utilising waste materials, they are not only addressing the environmental impact of construction but also contributing to waste reduction. This aligns with global sustainability goals and caters to the growing demand for green construction materials.

A Solid Foundation for the Future

As Zerund continues to pave the way with their innovative bricks, they stand as a testament to the power of ingenuity in tackling some of the world's most pressing challenges. Their journey from a modest startup to a beacon of eco-friendly construction is a blueprint for future entrepreneurs looking to make a difference. With Zerund's bricks, the future of construction looks not just more sustainable, but also safer and more resilient against the forces of nature.

In an era where innovation meets sustainability, Zerund's story is a compelling narrative of how vision, determination, and a commitment to the environment can build a business that stands solid as a rock, even in the face of earthquakes. Their groundbreaking approach to creating cost-effective, lightweight, and eco-friendly bricks from plastic and ash not only showcases their pioneering spirit but also lights the path for others in the startup world. As Zerund continues to build its legacy, one brick at a time, it lays down the foundation for a greener, more resilient world.