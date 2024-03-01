Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Economy on a high growth trajectory due to sustained reforms: India Inc

The GDP (gross domestic product) growth was 4.3% in the October-December 2022 quarter, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday.

Press Trust of India8625 Stories
Economy on a high growth trajectory due to sustained reforms: India Inc

Friday March 01, 2024,

3 min Read

India Inc on Thursday said 8.4% GDP growth in the October-December quarter of FY24 has "surpassed" expectations, and the economy is on a high growth trajectory due to sustained reforms undertaken by the government.

India's economic growth accelerated to 8.4% in the October-December quarter of this fiscal, driven by double-digit growth in manufacturing and good showing by mining & quarrying and construction sectors.

The GDP (gross domestic product) growth was 4.3% in the October-December 2022 quarter, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday.

"Industry is enthused to note the strong set of GDP growth numbers for the third quarter (YoY), which surpassed expectations...What is more comforting to note is the fact that the robust expansion came despite the recurring spate of geopolitical flashpoints," said Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII.

He further said the Indian economy is on a high growth trajectory supported by structural reforms and improvements in both ease and cost of doing business.

"This makes us confident that the Indian economy will continue to grow at 7 per cent plus growth rate over the medium term," he added.

Deepak Sood, Secretary General of Assocham, said India's stellar 8.4% GDP growth for the third quarter of 2023-24 is indeed laudable.

"What stands out is the double-digit expansion in manufacturing. Consistent high growth in manufacturing can provide a transformative change in the direction of our economy," he said.

According to the NSO data, mining and quarrying grew at 7.5% in the third quarter, up from 1.4% a year ago. The construction sector kept the growth momentum at 9.5% against the same growth rate in the year-ago period.

Also Read
upGrad appoints Venkatesh Tarakkad as CFO

However, the output of the farm sector declined by 0.8% during the quarter compared to a growth of 5.2% a year ago.

Commenting on the data, Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Icra, said the third quarter data on India's growth threw up a divergent trend, with the GVA growth moderating broadly on expected lines to 6.5%, and the GDP expanding by a much higher than anticipated.

"This wide gap followed a surge in the growth of net indirect taxes to a six-quarter high of 32% in this quarter, which is unlikely to be sustainable. In our view, it may be more appropriate to look at the trend in the GVA growth to understand the underlying momentum of economic activity," she said.

The NSO also released the second advance estimate for the current fiscal and pegged the economic growth at 7.6% against 7.3% estimated in the first advance estimate released in January.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Montage of TechSparks Mumbai Sponsors
Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

The Science of Happiness: Simple Habits for a More Fulfilling Life

3

TechSparks

Unacademy CEO advocates for profit-led growth, not blitzscaling, for edtech sector

4

AI Gen

World Happiness Report Released: Which countries are the happiest in the world in 2024?

5

News

Pristyn Care lays off 7% staff, ends nonessential surgeries as it aims for IPO