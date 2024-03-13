Fintech visionaries unite at Startup Mahakumbh: Igniting innovation and collaboration

National, 13 March 2024: Startup Mahakumbh, India’s largest startup event, scheduled to commence on March 18-20, 2024, will bring together the brightest minds in the fintech pavillion. Led by industry luminaries Pramod Bhasin, Founder, Genpact; Founder, ClixCapital Services & Chairman, ICRIER; Siddharth Pai, Founding Partner, CFO & ESG Officer, 3one4 Capital, and Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, the pavilion promises to be a hub of groundbreaking ideas, transformative technologies, and insightful discussions around the fintech ecosystem.

In an era marked by rapid technological advancement and an evolving digital ecosystem, fintech has emerged as a catalyst for financial inclusion and economic growth. Through mobile banking, digital wallets, and peer-to-peer lending, fintech has simplified financial services, making them more accessible to a broader audience.

"The fintech sector represents an unprecedented and unparalleled virtual highway for India's economic progress. The strides we've made thus far are truly remarkable. As India continues its journey towards digital transformation, fintech plays a pivotal role in driving financial inclusion and economic growth. Through the pavilion, we aim to provide a platform for startups, investors, and industry leaders to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and chart the course for the future of fintech in India," shared Pramod Bhasin, Founder, Genpact; Founder, ClixCapital Services & Chairman, ICRIER.

The Fintech Pavilion at Startup Mahakumbh will feature a diverse array of startups showcasing revolutionary digital solutions that are reshaping the financial landscape. Attendees can expect captivating keynote speeches, thought-provoking panel discussions, and engaging sessions led by esteemed experts and industry leaders from Zerodha, Razorpay, and Cashfree Payments, as well as senior officials from Axis Bank and IDFC Bank. These discussions will delve into the latest trends, consumer lending, embedded finance, and technologies driving innovation in the Indian fintech sector.

Startup Mahakumbh invites all stakeholders interested in the fintech sector to join the Fintech Pavilion for an enriching and inspiring experience.