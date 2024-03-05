Menu
Funding

Exly secures $6.2M in funding round led by Chiratae Ventures

The company plans to use the funds for product development, customer acquisition, and optimising earnings potential for users.

Sayan Sen344 Stories
Exly secures $6.2M in funding round led by Chiratae Ventures

Tuesday March 05, 2024,

2 min Read

Exly, a comprehensive business platform tailored for knowledge entrepreneurs, coaches, and course creators, has secured $6.2 million funding in a round led by Chiratae Ventures. Existing investors Mayfield India and Venture Highway also participated in the round.

The company plans to use the funds for product development, customer acquisition, and optimising earnings potential for users.

"Exly is at the forefront of revolutionising how knowledge entrepreneurs operate and thrive in today's digital landscape. We recognise the evolving needs of knowledge businesses and believe in empowering entrepreneurs with the tools they need for success, supporting them every step of the way in their growth journey," said Mandeep Julka, Vice President at Chiratae Ventures.

Previously known as MyScoot, Exly was founded by Suyash Sinha, Sidharth Rawat, Akhil Tripathi, and Swati Singh in 2021. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services aimed at simplifying various aspects of running a knowledge-based business, including course creation, marketing automation, community engagement, payment collection, and customer support.

The business platform is designed specifically for knowledge entrepreneurs, professionals, and creators to establish, manage, and expand their businesses online.

"Whether you're kickstarting or expanding your knowledge business, you are currently required to stitch together 10+ tools and products to be able to manage your business instead of focusing on what’s most important—sharing your knowledge and adding value to your customers. Our goal is to become the one-stop solution for all their needs and empower our customers to 10X their earnings on auto pilot," said Suyash Sinha, CEO at Exly,

The company had earlier raised $1.8 million in a seed funding round. The startup was also a part of the Y-combinator Winter 2019 batch and had raised $150,000 from the accelerator programme.

(The copy was updated with additional information.)

Edited by Megha Reddy

