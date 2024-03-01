Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to usPartner with usMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

GDP growth in FY24 likely to be within striking distance of 8%: SBI study

The study noted that, defying all estimates, the economy grew 8.4% in the third quarter of 2023-24 after exhibiting more than 8% growth in the preceding two quarters.

Press Trust of India8625 Stories
GDP growth in FY24 likely to be within striking distance of 8%: SBI study

Friday March 01, 2024,

2 min Read

The GDP growth for the current financial year could be within striking distance of 8%, according to a study by the ﻿State Bank of India﻿ (SBI).

India posted an 8.4% growth in the December quarter and revised upwards the estimates for the preceding two quarters.

"The third quarter GDP numbers jolted the psyche and cognitive framework of most in markets, while sweeping some by a pleasant surprise. Clearly, right policy prisms and perspectives can trump irrational expectations bordering fault lines," SBI said, in its research report 'Ecowrap'.

It noted that defying all estimates, the economy grew 8.4% in the third quarter of 2023-24 after exhibiting more than 8% growth in the preceding two quarters.

The buoyancy in indirect tax mop-up (32% year-on-year growth), the gap between gross domestic product (GDP) and gross value added (GVA) growth, widened.

"For fiscal 2023-24 GDP growth is expected to increase 7.6% and GVA growth by 6.9% ... we estimate fourth quarter GDP growth at 5.9%, which we believe is an understatement. Thus it is most likely that FY24 GDP growth could be within striking distance of 8%," the SBI study said.

Also Read
RBI says 97.62% of Rs 2,000 banknotes returned; currency worth Rs 8,470 Cr still with public

The National Statistical Office has revised GDP estimates for the first and second quarters of this fiscal to 8.2 and 8.1% from 7.8% and 7.6%, respectively.

With the revisions, the GDP growth during April-December works out to be 8.2%.

The SBI report also said that, with the government's efforts to ensure quality of life for all citizens and stop the leakage of benefits through direct benefit transfer, for the first time the per capita GDP at current prices crossed the Rs 2 lakh mark in 2023-24.

In constant prices, too, per capita GDP has increased to Rs 1.24 lakh in the current fiscal.

Montage of TechSparks Mumbai Sponsors
Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

The Science of Happiness: Simple Habits for a More Fulfilling Life

3

TechSparks

Unacademy CEO advocates for profit-led growth, not blitzscaling, for edtech sector

4

AI Gen

World Happiness Report Released: Which countries are the happiest in the world in 2024?

5

News

Pristyn Care lays off 7% staff, ends nonessential surgeries as it aims for IPO