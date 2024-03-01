Google Play may remove 10 Indian apps over non-compliance with billing policies

﻿Google﻿ says it will remove 10 apps, some of which are prominent, from the Google Play Store in India over non-compliance with its billing policies.

The app marketplace says that some Indian app developers have sought interim protections from the court to avoid paying Google Play Store fees. The company has not disclosed the names of the apps.

"Allowing this small group of developers to get differential treatment from the vast majority of developers who are paying their fair share creates an uneven playing field across the ecosystem and puts all other apps and games at a competitive disadvantage," the company said in a statement.

In recent years, several tech companies have challenged Google Play Store's billing policies. A petition at the Madras High Court has requested a stay on any potential delisting by Google in light of the enforcement of a new billing policy. The petitioners include startups such as KukuFM, Unacademy, Shaadi.com among others.

Google Play's billing policy mandates developers to use Google Play's billing system for in-app purchases of digital goods, including items, subscription services, app functionality, and content.

The marketplace has directed app developers to either adopt its new app billing policy or face delisting from the app marketplace.

"For years, no court or regulator has denied Google Play’s right to charge for the value and services we provide. On 9 February, the Supreme Court also refused to interfere with our right to do so. While some of the developers that were refused interim protection have started fairly participating in our business model and ecosystem, others choose to find ways to not do so," Google said.

