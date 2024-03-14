Govt cracks down on 18 OTT platforms for publishing obscene content
The government has also disabled 19 websites, 10 apps, and 57 social media accounts associated with these platforms.
The Government of India has blocked 18 OTT (over the top) platforms operating in the country on the charge of publishing vulgar, obscene, or, in some cases, pornographic content.
In an official press release, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) said that 19 websites, 10 apps (seven on Google Play Store and three on Apple App Store), and 57 social media accounts associated with these platforms have also been disabled for public access in the country.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur emphasised the responsibility of the platforms to not propagate obscenity, vulgarity, and abuse under the guise of "creative expression".
The release said the government has blocked these platforms after multiple warnings. It also said the content on the platforms was in violation of Information Technology Act, Indian Penal Code, and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.
The decision to act against the OTT platforms was taken under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, in consultation with other ministries/departments of the government and domain experts specialising in media and entertainment, women's rights, and child rights, according to the release.
Here is the list of OTT platforms banned by the government:
Dreams Films
Voovi
Yessma
Uncut Adda
Tri Flicks
X Prime
Neon X VIP
Besharams
Hunters
Rabbit
Xtramood
Nuefliks
MoodX
Mojflix
Hot Shots VIP
Fugi
Chikooflix
Prime Play
App ban in 2020
In 2020, the Ministry of Electronics and Information (MeitY) banned several Chinese apps on the grounds that they were promoting hate or sexual content, including porn. The list comprised 59 apps, including Bytedance-owned TikTok.
